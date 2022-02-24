🔊 Listen to this

At Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle’s request, the county released the resumes of all three finalists for the county’s top manager position Wednesday night.

“I want to make the process of choosing the manager as transparent as possible,” Radle said Wednesday.

Radle had publicly announced the names of the finalists during a council meeting the previous evening: Romilda Crocamo, David W. Johnston and Randy Robertson.

In the prior manager search in 2016, the newspaper had to rely on information from a source to print the three finalist names. The source had argued the public should have a right to that information when applicants were formally under council consideration.

A source also had provided the names and resumes of the five finalists interviewed by council during the first manager search under the new home rule government in 2012, after a council majority voted to hold off on releasing the information.

The resumes released by the county Wednesday included cover letters from Crocamo, Johnston and Robertson, with only their home addresses and personal contact information redacted.

Crocamo pointed to her calm and focused leadership managing several severe challenges since she stepped away from her role as chief county solicitor to become acting county manager in July, including the indictment of the county Children and Youth director, a third COVID-19 surge and development of a no-tax-hike 2022 budget.

She said her broad understanding of the county’s complex operations position her to continue meeting the county’s service requirements and other pressing commitments.

“I maintain control under pressure, work effectively with people from all walks of life, even those who disagree with my opinions, and inspire others to take action,” Crocamo wrote.

Johnston, who most recently worked as city manager for Covington, Kentucky, until June 2021, cited his more than 25 years of visionary public service and local government management experience.

He said he has “consistently delivered ethical, transparent and engaged leadership to stakeholders of communities with diverse and often complex needs,” resulting in “vibrant, win-win partnerships, meaningful investment and quality service delivery.”

“Your position profile says I’m the type of person you are looking for to serve as an experienced, passionate, energetic and strategic leader, to be a good steward of public and private resources and to communicate complex issues and situations in ways that lead to the most informed and effective public policy decisions,” he wrote.

Robertson said he has been city manager of several communities across the country with populations up to 40,000 and budgets exceeding $150 million.

His most recent city manager position was in Dover, Delaware, and he is currently working on a special interim assignment with the city of Durango in Colorado that he expects to wrap up by early summer. He said he has spearheaded public/private partnerships and has successfully managed municipal budgets and services.

“My portfolio reflects a rock-solid record of innovation, public service and advancing communities,” Robertson wrote.

Council is aiming to vote on the hiring March 22.