Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced she is lifting a mask mandate inside county government buildings, effective Wednesday.

Masks and face coverings will still be “highly recommended” but no longer required to enter buildings, she said.

“In dealing with this incredibly dangerous and deadly virus, we need consistent metrics for on-ramps and off-ramps,” Crocamo said in her announcement. “Throughout this pandemic, the Luzerne County administration has taken a science and data-driven approach when implementing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The decision to lift the mask requirement is no different.

Crocamo cited declining COVID-19 case counts in the county, saying unmasking is safer today than it was in recent months.

Still, she stressed “declaring victory over this deadly virus may be premature.”

“It is critical that we assume our individual responsibility in continuing our fight against COVID-19,” she said.

She thanked county employees for their commitment to keeping colleagues and the public “safe throughout these trying times.” Their efforts kept county government operational, she said.

A reopening of all county buildings also took effect Monday.