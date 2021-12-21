🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Conflict Counsel Attorney Administrator John Hakim said he is resigning, effective Jan. 4, to take a position as a marketing executive in the cigar industry.

Hakim was hired to oversee the conflict counsel office in March 2014.

He has been a practicing attorney in the county for nearly 27 years and had a private practice for 19 years. He also previously worked as a part-time county assistant public defender, leaving that position in 2005.

Hakim also was among the applicants for the acting county manager position now filled by Romilda Crocamo.

He said his departure is not connected to the county manager position or upcoming change in council with five new members.

“It was time to move on. I wanted a new challenge, and this was the right opportunity at the right time,” said Hakim, who is in the process of obtaining an MBA and describes himself as a “cigar enthusiast.”

Prior county manager C. David Pedri hired Hakim to set up a standalone conflict counsel division to provide legal representation when the public defender’s office was not permitted due to conflicts.

Hakim said the resulting unit was the first in the state and has been replicated in several other counties.

Previously, the court branch relied on a list of contracted attorneys with outside practices to serve as conflict counsel, he said. The current system of five full-time staff attorneys ensures all cases receive necessary attention, he said.

“I’m leaving this place different and better than when I came in,” he said.

Hakim credited his conflict counsel attorneys, saying the office has the “best team in the county.” He also thanked Pedri and Crocamo for their support.

Crocamo said county First Assistant Solicitor Vito DeLuca will be handling Hakim’s administrative duties.

“I wish Attorney Hakim the best and thank him for his service,” she said.