By Bill OBoyle boboyle@timesleader.com

Pictured at the 2020 Parade of Trees display inside Grotto Pizza at Harveys Lake, from left: Charlie Musial, Harveys Lake; James Drury, Dallas Borough; Mark Liparela, Lehman Township; Mike Moravec, Kingston Township; Doug Higgins, Dallas Township; David Souchick, Edwardsville; Armand Mascioli, Board Member, the Joseph & Erma Paglianite Charitable Organization. Absent from photo: James Balavage, Jackson Township. Times Leader | File Photo

Times Leader | File Photo

HARVEYS LAKE — This year marks the 26th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $370,000 for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation which will add another $25,000 to collected donations again this year.

It all starts on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m., with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities will be on hand to decorate their trees.

“The amount of effort and creativity that goes into the decorations is incredible,” said Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza. “The Parade of Trees really has become the official start of the holiday season for so many of our friends, family, and guests.”

Businesses sponsor a tree in support of the charity of their choice. Visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake then “vote” with donations to that tree.

The Parade of Trees will be on display in Grotto Pizza’s main dining room through New Year’s Eve.

