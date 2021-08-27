Dallas has ‘first day’ in the county, and first day of full-day kindergarten
DALLAS TWP. — Antonella Watts faced her first day of kindergarten a tad shy at first, hesitating to agree to a photo. But then the petite lass in pink pulled off the face mask and beamed a smile winning enough to charm an ogre (or at least a grizzled newspaper veteran).
Clearly she was unlikely to have much trouble making friends her first day at the Wycallis Primary School, which was marking a first of its own: This is the first year Dallas School District has full-day kindergarten.
Which — mom Megan Malkemes noted — would work out great for her. Her son Connor Obitz wasn’t the only one of them starting his first day. After dropping Connor off at Wycallis, Megan had to walk to the nearby Intermediate School for her first day on the job as a fourth-grade teacher. Full-Day K means they both will start and end lessons around the same time.
“It’s very convenient,” she said. For his part, Connor sported a Sonic the Hedgehog mask while wearing a shirt with a blocky-looking cartoon character on it that mom admitted she couldn’t identify. “It’s Minecraft,” he admonished.
As to which was more nervous about their first day of school. Megan didn’t hesitate. “It’s me. He’s been eager since yesterday.”
Ryder Dawson was happy to show off his Captain America mask, but didn’t hesitate to point out he had a Batman water bottle and backpack. So, yeah, he admitted, Batman wins the “favorite super hero” battle. But that doesn’t make the Dark Knight unbeatable.
“Wonder Woman is stronger than Batman, but not bigger.”
(Definitely sounds like the perspective a kindergarten student would like.)
Students arrived wearing masks in all three campus buildings from first-timers to high school seniors, thanks to a decision by the district Wednesday to mandate masks at all grades regardless of vaccination status.
A posting on the district website noted the district “is investigating recently communicated active COVID-19 cases with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. These cases impact Wycallis Primary Center, Dallas Middle School, Dallas High School and an athletics team.”
The notice also points out contract tracing requirements are reduced if everyone wears masks.
But Superintendent Thomas Duffy, who walked around the area talking to students as they arrived, said the big reason is to make sure all students can get in-person lessons five days a week for the whole school year.
“We’re all working together to make that happen,” he said.
As to the district offering full-day kindergarten for the first time, Duffy is proud of the change.
Just don’t mention how long ago rival neighboring Lake-Lehman School District had full day pre-K.