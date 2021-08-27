Dallas has ‘first day’ in the county, and first day of full-day kindergarten

Mom Megan Malkemes and son Connor Obitz shared something in common besides masks (his is Sonic the Hedgehog, she went more conservative) Thursday. Connor was about to start his first day of kindergarten, but mom was starting her first day as a teacher in the neighboring Dallas Intermediate Center.

Ryder Dawson shows his dual allegiance to Captain America (face mask) and Batman (bottle and packpack) while waiting for the start of kindergarten at Wycallis Primary School in Dallas Township Thursday

Despite her unicorn face mask and shield, Francesca Priori shares a look with her father while waiting for the start of her fist day of kindergarten Thursday at Wycallis Primary School in Dallas Township.

The young man on the left sports a shirt that says it all as he and his schoolmates leave the bus to head for Wycallis Primary School in Dallas Township Thursday

DALLAS TWP. — Antonella Watts faced her first day of kindergarten a tad shy at first, hesitating to agree to a photo. But then the petite lass in pink pulled off the face mask and beamed a smile winning enough to charm an ogre (or at least a grizzled newspaper veteran).

Clearly she was unlikely to have much trouble making friends her first day at the Wycallis Primary School, which was marking a first of its own: This is the first year Dallas School District has full-day kindergarten.

Which — mom Megan Malkemes noted — would work out great for her. Her son Connor Obitz wasn’t the only one of them starting his first day. After dropping Connor off at Wycallis, Megan had to walk to the nearby Intermediate School for her first day on the job as a fourth-grade teacher. Full-Day K means they both will start and end lessons around the same time.

“It’s very convenient,” she said. For his part, Connor sported a Sonic the Hedgehog mask while wearing a shirt with a blocky-looking cartoon character on it that mom admitted she couldn’t identify. “It’s Minecraft,” he admonished.

As to which was more nervous about their first day of school. Megan didn’t hesitate. “It’s me. He’s been eager since yesterday.”

Ryder Dawson was happy to show off his Captain America mask, but didn’t hesitate to point out he had a Batman water bottle and backpack. So, yeah, he admitted, Batman wins the “favorite super hero” battle. But that doesn’t make the Dark Knight unbeatable.

“Wonder Woman is stronger than Batman, but not bigger.”

(Definitely sounds like the perspective a kindergarten student would like.)

Students arrived wearing masks in all three campus buildings from first-timers to high school seniors, thanks to a decision by the district Wednesday to mandate masks at all grades regardless of vaccination status.

A posting on the district website noted the district “is investigating recently communicated active COVID-19 cases with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. These cases impact Wycallis Primary Center, Dallas Middle School, Dallas High School and an athletics team.”

The notice also points out contract tracing requirements are reduced if everyone wears masks.

But Superintendent Thomas Duffy, who walked around the area talking to students as they arrived, said the big reason is to make sure all students can get in-person lessons five days a week for the whole school year.

“We’re all working together to make that happen,” he said.

As to the district offering full-day kindergarten for the first time, Duffy is proud of the change.

Just don’t mention how long ago rival neighboring Lake-Lehman School District had full day pre-K.