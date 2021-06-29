🔊 Listen to this

Theater is returning to NEPA.

Metz Theatricals, a children’s theatre company in Dallas, is returning to the stage with their first main stage show! “Dorothy in Wonderland,” is a whimsical show combining the wonder of “Alice in Wonderland” and the life lessons of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Meet up with Dorothy, Alice, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Lion as they try to defeat another villain, the Queen of Hearts.

The cast of, “Dorothy in Wonderland”, consists of students ages 7-16 from around Northeastern Pennsylvania.

You can see this show on July 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. at the Irem Temple Pavilion.

Reservations are strongly suggested as each “party”will be sat together at a table. You can reserve online at metztheatricals.weebly.com.

There will be food trucks and refreshments available at each show.