Legislation would harshly punish killing of law enforcement officers

WILKES-BARRE — Conceding a slim chance of passage, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said he will once again push for his “Thin Blue Line Act” to harshly punish criminals charged with killing law enforcement officers and first responders in the line of duty.

Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, Thursday previewed the bill ahead of its reintroduction next week when the nation observes National Police Week.

After meeting with local law enforcement, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, Toomey held a press conference in the lobby of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department headquarters.

“I want to take the occasion to honor the police who protect us every day, but also do what I can do to ensure that they can protect themselves and all of us, and that we have the strongest possible punishment for cop killers and attempted cop killers,” Toomey said.

The federal legislation would apply to a federal, state or local law enforcement officer, prosecutor, firefighter or other first responder and make their murder an aggravating circumstance for a jury to consider before imposing the death penalty.

In Pennsylvania, the murder of a law enforcement officer, firefighter or public servant — such as a governor, judge or district attorney — is among the 18 aggravating circumstances in a capital case.

Sanguedolce thanked Toomey for his “unwavering support of law enforcement” and added the senator’s thinking is in sync with many people in the county.

“At a time when it seems not only acceptable, but popular, to harbor and display disdain for the police, I’m proud to say that the residents of Luzerne County have not followed in lock step with this repulsive sentiment spreading through the nation,” Sanguedolce said.

Toomey noted companion legislation to his had bipartisan support in the U.S. House of Representatives, passing by a margin of 271 to 143 in 2017. Two years later, his bill was referred to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

A lot has happened since then, as legislation on police reform and defunding police have entered the debate, Toomey acknowledged.

But, with what Toomey said was the rise in violent crimes in major cities across the country, law enforcement need support, he argued.

“The idea that we would diminish the ability of our police department in this environment is absolute madness,” Toomey said.

Still Toomey expected a struggle ahead and explained it takes multiple Congresses and attempts to pass legislation.

“It’s going to be difficult, yeah. Look this is not going to be the top priority for (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York) to put on the Senate floor. I concede that. That doesn’t mean we can’t make progress on this. That doesn’t mean it’s not possible to get this done,” Toomey said.

The bill could be integrated into a broader package or became law in a number of ways, Toomey said.

“My job is to keep on trying,” Toomey said. The two-term senator has another year in office after announcing he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Toomey said he planned to speak with his across-aisle-counterpart, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton about the bill.

Casey’s press secretary Natalie Adams said in an email, “We have not seen the bill yet. We plan to review this new version.”