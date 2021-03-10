🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — After years of periodic debate on the idea, Dallas School District has announced it will provide full-day kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year this fall.

Like many area districts, kindergarten at Dallas has long been offered as a half-day program, one section in the morning and one in the afternoon. Over the years, the administration and School Board have periodically discussed expanding to full-day, but space had been an issue, particularly while the district was configured with two elementary schools both housing up to grade 5.

With the district having completed construction of a new intermediate school to replace Dallas Elementary and a reconfiguration of grades making Wycallis a primary center, full-day kindergarten is now on the table.

“The full-day program will be aligned with start and end times at Wycallis Primary Center, where students in grades one and two currently attend,” according to a media release. “Full-day kindergarten will increase instructional time in all academic areas, expand context opportunities and allow students to participate in wellness and visual and musical arts.”

The annual kindergarten registration informational session for parents will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. The Zoom link will be available the day of the meeting on the district website, dsdhs.com.

Parents should sign-in for the meeting because the agenda will include an overview of the registration process with specific dates and requirements, staff introductions and highlights of the program, according to the release.

District residents who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 of this year are eligible to register. For information call the district administrative office at 570-675-5201.