LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School Board approved a $3.7 million contract for athletic facility improvements at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Prior to the vote, Superintendent James McGovern offered details. He noted that more than half of students participate in extra-curricular activities, and that the changes would provide a full-time practice field for the band, increased opportunity to be seen by colleges, attract more families to the district and add revenue sources. He also said it should mitigate problems that make existing fields unusable for large amounts of time due to weather.

The changes will result in two multi-purpose lighted turf fields and two multipurpose grass fields leveled off with available fill from nearby district property, saving considerable cost. There will be lines for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. With 28,000 square feet, different sports could play simultaneously, allowing baseball and soccer at the same time, for example.

The changes can provide added revenue by hosting other community events and earning field rentals, and by giving area athletes a closer location to hold tournaments with shorter travel times.

The project will be financed with a $4 million bond taken out last year coupled with refinancing of all existing debt at an interest rate of 2.1%, which means the project can be funded without adding any new cost to the annual debt service.

A walkway will connect the current stadium with the new fields, allowing javelin events in track meets to move from the football practice field to the new area when weather makes the practice field unsuitable.

The contract is with Keystone Sports Construction of Exton, Pa., and prices are based on the state COSTARS program, which allows school districts to piggy-back their own purchases onto contracts worked out by the state. With nine members present, the vote was unanimous.

