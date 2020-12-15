LEHMAN TWP. — Perhaps inevitably, the pandemic seeped into this year’s Lake-Lehman School District Christmas card design contest, with Lehman-Jackson 6th grade student Shyann Faux winning her age group thanks to charming drawing of a snowman sporting the traditional top hat and scarf, and the rare (until this year) protective face mask.

Superintendent James McGovern bubbled with enthusiasm as he announced the winners and briefly put pictures of them on the screen during Monday’s School Board meeting, held via Zoom. He admitted the contest is one his favorite parts of each school year.

The meeting itself was brief, evoking no public comment online as the board breezed through the agenda with one member absent.

The board appointed Cameron King as elementary music teacher at a starting salary of $48,996, and Ellen Kuzma as secondary physical education teacher at $52, 769. They also appointed Joshua Sayre as social studies substitute teacher.

The board authorized adding two portraits to the Junior-Senior High School “Wall of Fame:” Maxwell Paczewski, who made the 2020 All- State boys soccer 1st team, and Madison Brdaric, who made the All-State Girls Soccer 1st team.

Coaches appointed included Thomas Manzoni for swimming assistant coach/advisor at $1,644, Charles Whited as head baseball coach pending clearances, Christopher Kukoski as boys volleyball head coach/advisor at $4,561 John Sobocinski as head coach/advisor for Track & Field at the same pay, and Ronal Strohl for Girls’ Lacrosse head coach/advisor at $4,482.

And the board voted to increase substitute teacher daily pay to $120, increase the tax collector’s office rental payment from $1,750 to $2,000, and retain Albert B. Melone Company to provide management advisory services through Nov. 30, 2022.

