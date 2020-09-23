Members of the 109th Field Artillery march in the 2019 Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade .

Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal Army National Guard Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich, center, marches at the head of the parade across the Market Street Bridge during the 2019 parade.

WILKES-BARRE — The 2020 Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade won’t have any marchers — as previously reported it will be a mobile event — but there will be an essay contest for students and an “Outstanding Veteran of the Year” will be honored.

Charles Luce of the parade committee said the winners of each category in the essay contest will be announced and prizes awarded to at their home schools. Names of winners will be published in local media as well.

The Committee will also continue the tradition of selecting an “Outstanding Veteran,” based on his or her military and community service.

‘Streamlined’ for safety

The changes are, like so much else, due to COVID-19.

Luce noted that at the committee’s meeting on Sept. 16, it was decided to not have the marching portion of the 2020 Veterans Day Parade, set for Saturday, Nov. 8.

Luce said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown decided the city will conduct a “streamlined” version of the parade, using Wilkes-Barre City Fire Equipment, police vehicles and other appropriate Public Works equipment.

“The mayor, working with the Parade Committee, wanted to ensure that veterans continue to be recognized on this Veterans Day and remembered as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII,” Luce said. “The committee is very grateful for the efforts of the city and commitment to our veterans and their families.”

Additionally, Luce said there will be no brunch, which is normally held at VFW Post 283, Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.

There won’t be parade watchers lining the streets either or a reviewing stand. A large U.S. flag will be displayed at Public Square.

“These decisions were solely based on the safety of the public — both as marchers and spectators — due to COVID-19,” Luce said. “The Parade Committee will conduct the essay contest with all of our area elementary and secondary schools.”

Outstanding Veteran

The following criteria outlines the basis for the selection of the Outstanding Veteran of the Year:

The nominee:

• Must be a Veteran of the U.S. Military (active or reserve component) having received an honorable discharge.

• Must have demonstrated exemplary service while serving in the U.S. Military.

• Must have demonstrated a commitment to community by having engaged in helping veterans and their families and neighbors in their community.

• Must demonstrate high values, patriotism and character commensurate with being an upstanding citizen.

• May be nominated by a member of the community at-large or a member(s) of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee.

Essay contest

• This year’s essay theme for students in grades 4 and 5 is: ”Why is Veterans Day important?”

• Students in grades 6-12 will use the theme, “Why it is important to commemorate the end of WWII.”

• Any student enrolled in a school or home-schooled in the Wyoming Valley in grades 4-12 is eligible to participate.

• There will be three award categories for this contest: Grades 4 & 5, Grades 6-8 and Grades 9-12.

• All essays MUST have a cover page containing the following information:

— Essay title

— Name, address, telephone number and e-mail address (if applicable) of contestant.

— Parent or Guardian name and signature.

— Name of school and grade

— All essays must be no less than 500 words (four well-written paragraphs for Grades 4 and 5) and no more than 1,000 words.

— Typewritten essays are preferred but not required.

Essays shall be judged on the following:

— Proper English structure

— Accuracy

— Extent of information

— Originality

Each local school must determine its own single winner (per grade category) and submit the winning essay no later than Oct. 22, 2020 to:

Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee

PO Box 2536

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Award winners will be notified by Oct. 26, 2020.

Prizes to be awarded: The third-place winner for each category will be awarded $50. The second-place winner for each category will be awarded $100. The first-place winner for each category will be awarded $250. Honorable Mention winners will receive $25.

All school winners also will be invited to participate in next year’s Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade to be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with questions should contact LCDR(ret) Susan Allen by emailing wyomingvalleyvetsparade@yahoo.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.