Tourist attractions in Luzerne County — fairs, festivals and “ticketed venues” — have an opportunity to apply for funding to assist with coronavirus-related expenses, county officials announced Thursday.

The county is providing the grants using some of its state and federal coronavirus relief funding — $100,000 for fairs/festivals and $750,000 for ticketed venues.

“Our fairs, festivals and venues — the source of so many hours of fun and entertainment — have been especially hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic restriction on gatherings,” county Manager C. David Pedri said in a release. “These funds will go to support our Luzerne County fairs and facilities to assist them in coming back strong next year.”

County tourism head Theodore Wampole also weighed in, thanking county council and the administration for designating funds to help tourism attractions that usually attract thousands of visitors to the county annually.

“These funds will help lessen the catastrophic impact the pandemic is having on these popular tourism assets,” said Wampole, executive director of the county Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Grants may be used to cover unanticipated pandemic expenses incurred after March 1, including the purchase of personal protective equipment, social distancing safety signs and implementation of disinfecting strategies, the county said.

Advertising costs associated with a 2020 event that was canceled also may be eligible.

Invoices already submitted for reimbursement in other pandemic relief programs cannot be considered for the county grant program.

Fair/festival grant awards will be based on documented expenses, with proof of payment required in the application submission.

Ticketed venue grant amounts will be allocated based on each qualifying venue’s seating capacity and overall impact on the local economy and tourism industry, officials said.

Applications for both grant programs will be accepted until Oct. 1.

The application and additional information are posted under the “Luzerne County CARES Act grant programs” link at www.luzernecounty.org.

Questions also may be directed to Wampole at Theodore.Wampole@luzernecounty.org or 570-819-1877.

