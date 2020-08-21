Domino’s pizza franchises are hiring more than 150 people for two dozen store in the greater Wilkes-Barre market.

The part-time and full-time positions are for delivery driver, customer service representative, assistant manager and manager. Pay and benefits vary by store and position, Domino’s said in a press release Thursday.

Khush Bhullar, a franchise owner in the Wilkes-Barre area, said increased demand for deliveries is driving the hiring.

“Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” Bhullar said in the release.

Stores are taking precautions to maintain cleanliness and sanitization during the novel coronavirus pandemic in accordance with the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They include wearing a mask at all times and increasing the sanitation of frequently touched surfaces. The stores offer contactless delivery and carryout and carside delivery, Domino’s said.

To apply for a job visit jobs.dominos.com. For information on what Domino’s is doing in response to COVID-19, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.