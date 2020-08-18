WILKES-BARRE — Grant funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) PA Small Water and Sewer Program for several Luzerne County projects was announced on Monday by local legislators.

The projects and funding amounts are as follows:

• Luzerne Borough will receive $337,093 in funding to improve storm drainage and repair paving for a two block section of Miller Street.

• Hazleton City Authority Water Department will receive $200,000 in funding for upgrades to its water distribution system The funding will help to upgrade its water distribution system by replacing the pressure regulating valves at three of its ten water stations and upgrading its SCADA monitoring system to assist in tracking water flow and pressure in real time.

• West Wyoming Borough will receive $171,722 in funding to replace two pump stations.

• Municipal Authority of Hazle Township will receive $391,000 in funding for a sanitary sewer project.

• Mountaintop Area Joint Sanitary Authority will receive $300,000 in funding to replace the sanitary sewer system for the Glen Summit development located in Fairview Township.

• Hanover Township will receive $100,000 in funding for Phase 3 of the Solomon Creek Interceptor rehabilitation.

• Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority will receive $100,000 in funding for a stream bank restoration and channel realignment project in Plains Township.

• White Haven Borough will receive $78,341 in funding for storm sewer improvements.

• Harveys Lake Borough today was awarded $297,326 in state grant funding to assist in the repair of its sewer system. Specifically, the General Municipal Authority of Harveys Lake will use the funding to repair sanitary sewer defects that are allowing infiltration of groundwater into the system. The work includes improvements to manholes and 450 feet of sewer mains. The authority is contributing $52,470 toward the $349,796 project.

• $508,833 for Rice Township for repairs to the Ice Lakes Dam.

• $391,000 for Hazle Township for the Hollywood Area Sewer Rehabilitation and Replacement project.

• $78,341 for White Haven Borough for improvements to the storm sewer system along Pine and Berwick Streets.

• Avoca Borough $312,800, extension of a stormwater line.

• Dupont Borough $507,926, repair of the concrete flood control channel.

• Duryea Borough $411,152, installation of a sewer line on Clark Road.

• Springbrook Township $424,207, upgrade of a sewage treatment facility.

“Today’s investment through the PA Small Water and Sewer Program in these important local infrastructure projects are critical to both economic development and public safety in our region,” said Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. “Our local communities can now utilize this important state funding to upgrade their water and sewer systems to help address future maintenance, and deliver better water and sewer services to their customers.”

Rep, Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, added, “These vital projects help our boroughs provide their communities with stability, protect its residents from potential harm, and allow for development opportunities to expand growth in the area.”

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said: “Each of these grants will help to fund important projects improving the quality of our water and our lives locally. Once completed, these efforts will reduce pollution and provide safe and reliable service for local users.”

Hanover Township’s grant will go toward the rehabilitation of 560 linear feet of an existing sewer interceptor along Ferry Road that is over a century old and in failing condition. The improvements will increase the interceptor’s capacity, reduce the infiltration of groundwater, reduce ongoing maintenance needs and provide more reliable sewer services for residents.

Mountaintop Area Joint Sanitary Authority’s grant will be used to help construct a new sanitary system within the Glen Summit development to address blockages and breaks within the existing system.

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said: “The excessive groundwater infiltration problem has resulted in limited development within Harveys Lake Borough. A safe and reliable sanitary sewer system is vital to the economic growth of the borough and the entire Back Mountain area.”

Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, said the residents and officials of Rice Township have faced numerous challenges and setbacks over the past five years to get the Ice Lakes Dam repaired.

“To be able to secure state funds which will fully-cover the cost of the repairs will end this nightmare and return the beauty and tranquility of the Ice Lakes for residents and visitors to enjoy,” Mullery said.

State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, and Sen. John Blake, D-Archbald, said considering the financial challenges faced by these communities, the significant grants will ensure important safety, infrastructure and quality-of-life projects advance to completion.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.