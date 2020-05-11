SCRANTON — A new bipartisan task force aimed at helping the region recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus and related issues is the subject of controversy after one of its members posted angry remarks about business owners who were critical of Democrats.

Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, is a member of the new Regional Recovery Task Force (RRTF), whose members are drawn from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. They include state representatives Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, and Mike Carroll, D-Avoca.

Flynn has been at the center of a firestorm after posting a retort to critics on his personal Facebook page Saturday night.

“Keep talking about how bad we Democrats are and WE will STOP supporting YOUR businesses,” he wrote. “You want to make it PERSONAL and we WILL!”

Flynn later apologized, stating that the post was a reaction to three business owners who shared a meme about how Democrats are “evil.”

“I’m SORRY and I should have been more thoughtful,” Flynn wrote.

Flynn’s apology was not enough to satisfy many who were outraged by his remarks.

One was William Kresge, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 113th District, currently represented by Flynn. Kresge released a letter Sunday nignt calling for Flynn’s resignation from the task force.

“Threatening business owners is not only unbecoming of an elected official but truly hypocritical of one who is tasked with the recovery of our economy here in Northeast Pennsylvania,” the letter stated.

“In times of crisis, we need strong and ethical leadership from our elected officials. We entrust them to do the right thing for all constituents and not just those they agree with,” Kresge added.

“During these difficult times, we need someone in office who is a unifier, not a divider” he said. “We must work to protect lives and livelihoods so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger and more unified.”

There did not appear to be any further response from Flynn prior to press time on Sunday night.

According to a joint statement issued Friday, RRTF’s role will be “to ensure we are ready for the eventual reopening of our economy and that we are positioned to aggressively pursue and obtain any additional state or federal funding that should be invested in our communities and our people,” acting as “a unified and collective voice on behalf of Lackawanna County residents and businesses.”

Boback and Carroll, while based in Luzerne County, represent districts that stretch into Lackawanna County.

“The Task Force will meet frequently and routinely, and we will be planning and setting forth near- and long-term goals. The health and safety of Lackawanna County residents will, however, remain our top priority,” Friday’s statement indicated. “We will continue to monitor the guidelines and policy directives set forth by Governor Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

In addition to Flynn, Boback and Carroll, members of the Regional Recovery Task Force include: State Sen. John P. Blake, 22nd Senatorial District; State Rep. Kyle Mullins, 112th District; State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, 114th District; Jerry Notarianni, Lackawanna County Commissioner; Debi Domenick, Lackawanna County Commissioner; Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner; Paige G. Cognetti, Mayor of Scranton; Bob Durkin, President, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

