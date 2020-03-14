🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain Chamber celebrated 10 noteworthy businesses and individuals earlier this month at Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University.

The award winners were chosen through community votes collected earlier in the year. The annual membership meeting was also held at this time, during which the slate of officers was presented and a vote held to approve the Chamber’s 2020 board of directors.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and h’ors devours and visited the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery before entering the theatre for the board of directors membership vote and awards presentation.

The evening concluded at Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall for dinner, drinks and desert.

The 2020 Back Mountain Chamber Annual Awards honorees included:

• Business of the Year: Pulverman

• Entrepreneur of the Year: John Halbing

• Volunteer of the Year: Amanda Faneck

• Pride of Place: Newberry Estate

• New and Emerging Business of the Year: Little Lenny’s Cheesecake Bakery

• Above and Beyond Customer Service: AMP Global Strategies

• Young Professional Under 40: Kevin Yurko and Bill Dease

• Community Champion: Fidelity Bank

• Nonprofit of the Year: The Lands at Hillside Farms

Generous sponsors of the event included: ENX2 Marketing (major sponsor), Metz Culinary Management, Novro Studios, Big Top Rentals, Summit Pointe Builders and Darren Elias Photography.