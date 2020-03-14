The Back Mountain Chamber celebrated 10 noteworthy businesses and individuals earlier this month at Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University.
The award winners were chosen through community votes collected earlier in the year. The annual membership meeting was also held at this time, during which the slate of officers was presented and a vote held to approve the Chamber’s 2020 board of directors.
Guests enjoyed cocktails and h’ors devours and visited the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery before entering the theatre for the board of directors membership vote and awards presentation.
The evening concluded at Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall for dinner, drinks and desert.
The 2020 Back Mountain Chamber Annual Awards honorees included:
• Business of the Year: Pulverman
• Entrepreneur of the Year: John Halbing
• Volunteer of the Year: Amanda Faneck
• Pride of Place: Newberry Estate
• New and Emerging Business of the Year: Little Lenny’s Cheesecake Bakery
• Above and Beyond Customer Service: AMP Global Strategies
• Young Professional Under 40: Kevin Yurko and Bill Dease
• Community Champion: Fidelity Bank
• Nonprofit of the Year: The Lands at Hillside Farms
Generous sponsors of the event included: ENX2 Marketing (major sponsor), Metz Culinary Management, Novro Studios, Big Top Rentals, Summit Pointe Builders and Darren Elias Photography.
Senator Lisa Baker and Representative Karen Boback present Maria Lindsey and Lynne Pyskoty from Newberry Estate (Pride of Place award winner) with certificates, along with Cynthia Post Mitchell (Back Mountain Chamber President) and Dawn Wiringer Vandermeid (Back Mountain Chamber Vice President).
Representative Karen Baker, Cynthia Post Mitchell (Back Mountain Chamber President), Nicole Farber (ENX2 Marketing, event sponsor), Chet Mozloom (The Lands at Hillside Farms, Non-Profit of the Year), Amanda Faneck (Fuel Interactive, Volunteer of the Year), Kevin Yurko (Wealth Strategies & Management, Young Professional Under 40), Randy Mark (Pulverman, Business of the Year), John Halbing (Summit Pointe Builders, Entrepreneur of the Year), Angelo DeCesaris (Fidelity Bank, Community Involvement), Brenda Pugh (AMP Global Strategies, Above and Beyond Customer Service), Lynn Pyskoty and Maria Lindsey (Newberry Estate, Pride of Place), Lenny Sheffa (Little Lenny’s Cheesecake Bakery, New and Emerging Business of the Year), Sarah Brudnicki and Eric Novroski (Novro Studios, Video Sponsor), Senator Lisa Baker, Jenny Hetro (Back Mountain Chamber Executive Director).
Rebecca Halbing (Lewith & Freeman Real Estate), John Halbing (Summit Pointe Builders, Entrepreneur of the Year award winner), Robin Mark and Randy Mark (Pulverman, Business of the Year award winner), and Dawn Wiringer Vandermeid (Annual Awards Co-Chair, Back Mountain Chamber Vice President) chat during cocktail hour.
Guests of ENX2 Marketing, the Annual Awards’ major sponsor, included: Lexi Strobel, Nikolus Gashi, Nicole Farber, Jeff Mirro, Logan Godfrey, Mike Hollos, Sarah Bedford, Emily Sutton and Laura Slocum.