Union Pacific says it’s the world’s largest operating steam locomotive

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 is set to pass through this region in June for the first time as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The company said it is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

According to Union Pacific’s steam schedule at up.com, the train will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, on May 25 and travel through Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and New York before reaching the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct Pass in Nicholson, Wyoming County, on June 13.

The estimated arrival in Nicholson is 10 a.m. on June 13, although Union Pacific said the Big Boy may operate ahead of or behind the posted schedule. Its site contains an online link to track the locomotive.

After passing through Nicholson, the Big Boy will head to Nesquehoning, a Carbon County municipality near historic Jim Thorpe.

It will leave Nesquehoning at 10 a.m. June 14 for a special passenger ride to Pittston that quickly sold out.

The public can see the locomotive at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton during a public display on June 15 and 16.

Viewing tickets are required through the National Park Service. Information is available at nps.gov.

Big Boy No. 4014 will remain at Steamtown through June 30 while Union Pacific completes servicing on the locomotive, officials with Steamtown said. Viewing of the locomotive “may be more distant” during this servicing period, compared to the close-up opportunity on the public display days of June 15 and 16, officials said.

Steamtown is “honored and thrilled” to be hosting a visit from the locomotive, its site said.

Steamtown’s own Big Boy No. 4012 will also be on display, it said.

“It will be the only place to see two Big Boys lined up side-by-side, and for two weeks in June, Steamtown National Historic Site will be the center of the railfan universe!” its site said.

Two Union Pacific special commemorative diesel engines (Nos. 1616 and 1776) also will be on display at the complex, it said.

Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled to leave Scranton at 10 a.m. July 1 and depart from Jim Thorpe to Reading the following day.

Overnight stops are closed to the public for safety and security reasons, unless otherwise noted in its schedule, Union Pacific said. Non-employees who access these locations without permission will be treated as trespassers.

For those seeking a glimpse of the moving train, Union Pacific reminds the public to stay at least 25 feet back from all tracks, including drones. Trespassing is not permitted on railroad tracks, trestles, yards, right-of-way, and other privately owned train property, it said.