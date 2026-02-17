Bids are due March 11 for a project addressing erosion inching toward part of the Wyoming Valley Levee wall in Wilkes-Barre, officials said during Tuesday’s Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority meeting.

The site near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Academy Street, adjacent to the Black Diamond railroad bridge, was stable for decades but started to slough in recent months, the authority has said. On slopes, slough is soil, rock, and debris that has moved downhill, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The fix will replace dirt with large stone rip-rap to restore stability to the bank.

Authority Board member Jay Delaney, who is Wilkes-Barre’s fire chief, questioned why the cost estimate has doubled from an original projection of $375,000 in December to $800,000.

Laura Holbrook, who was promoted to authority executive director last month, said the solution design and other information were not available last year when the original estimate was furnished, noting that a $500,000 cost projection had also been cited in the past.

Holbrook told the board the project scope also increased because scouring holes in the Susquehanna River must be filled in the vicinity of the project site to ensure the repairs remain stable.

The solution also involves “very large rocks,” and contractor access to the site will be more challenging because it is surrounded by the flood wall, she said.

Delaney asked whether the board would vote on a contract award at its next meeting on March 17.

Holbrook said the authority will have a “firm grasp” of the cost based on the bids, and that information will be presented to the board on March 17.

Delaney also verified the authority will be vigilant in following an emergency action plan outlining procedures that will be taken if the Susquehanna rises before the project is completed.

Holbrook said she is closely monitoring the site because it is a “critical point.” Two emergency plans were developed to address the area both before and during construction, if necessary, she said.

The project posting through PennBid said the flood control system’s supporting embankment has “sloughed into the Susquehanna River, causing a potential for accelerated loss of the embankment during a high water event.”

Work includes construction of a rock berm of approximately 350 feet along the toe, excavation of loose slope soil, grading of the slope, and placement of specified material for the embankment and rip-rap bedding.

Levee path

The authority board also approved a support resolution seeking a $2.89 million Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Multimodal Transportation Fund Program grant for the “levee trail resurfacing and connector project.”

If awarded, Holbrook said the lion’s share of the grant would complete a pedestrian and bike trail filling a gap between the Kingston and Forty Fort levee reaches.

Forty Fort had spearheaded the project to eliminate the need for borough residents to cross busy streets when jogging, biking, and walking to the popular levee trail in Kingston, according to prior reporting.

Vice Chairman William Hardwick emphasized the authority could not operate and maintain the connector path because it is not part of the flood control system. Holbrook said another entity to handle those responsibilities would have to be identified if the grant is awarded.

Approximately $400,000 of the grant would be used to repair cracks in the paved path atop the levee, Holbrook said.

The authority last seal-coated and repaired cracks in the levee road in 2018.

While heavily used for recreation, the road was added as part of the levee-raising project for vehicles to access the flood control system for maintenance and flood monitoring without causing ruts and other damage.

Cracks collectively totaling more than 1,000 linear feet have been flagged for the project, Holbrook said.

Instead of the past approach of filling cracks, the authority intends to cut out and repave impacted sections so they do not slowly return, Holbrook said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.