Luzerne County Council will convene one last time this year in a special meeting Dec. 29, called solely to vote on a workers’ compensation insurance renewal that will save the county more than $50,000, officials said.

The administration sought the special meeting because a “matter arose that requires rapid attention,” county Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene told council in an email Tuesday.

In reviewing insurance policy renewals, the administration learned the county can save more than $50,000 if it locks in a two-year workers’ compensation agreement, the email said.

The premium would be $155,011 if the county renews the insurance for 2026 only and decrease to $129,501 annually if the policy is extended through the end of 2027, Skene said.

As a result, the county would save $25,510 each year, or $51,020.

Skene said the savings is likely higher because he expects the 2027 premium would increase if the county opted for annual renewal.

The county must execute a workers’ compensation agreement by the end of this year, and council won’t be holding a regular scheduled meeting until the five newly elected members take the oath of office Jan. 5.

Council approval would be necessary in this situation because the two-year agreement would involve spending in 2027, Skene said.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must approve any contract or obligation that would result in a payment of more than $25,000 in any future calendar year for which no budget has been adopted.

The 6 p.m. special meeting will be held through the online Zoom platform, although the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre will remain open in case any citizens or council members want to attend in person.

Instructions to attend remotely will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

