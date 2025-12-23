Luzerne County has received a $222,000 Local Share Account grant from casino gambling funds to repave the county-owned Huntsville Road Extension in Jackson and Lehman townships, prompting a Tuesday email thanking legislators.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo expressed gratitude to state Sen. Lisa Baker (R-Lehman Township) and state Rep. Brenda Pugh (R-Dallas Township) for their “unwavering support and tireless efforts” securing the grant.

“Their dedication to enhancing the infrastructure of our communities and their commitment to the residents of Jackson and Lehman townships is truly unmatched,” Crocamo said in the email to County Council.

The 0.93-mile Huntsville Extension serves as a critical evacuation route for the area and a “vital connection” to Route 118 that links the Back Mountain with the Sweet Valley area, Crocamo said.

This project will resurface 4,800 feet of the Huntsville Extension, from the Huntsville Road to Idetown Road, it said.

The road is in poor condition, county officials said.

Work will include milling, base repair, minor drainage improvements, bituminous resurfacing, and restriping.

“These improvements will significantly enhance safety and accessibility for all who travel these routes,” Crocamo said.

County Council had unanimously agreed last year to seek $524,300 in LSA funds for the project.

County Operational Services Division Head Michele Sparich said Tuesday the county must contribute additional funds to complete the project.

In addition to construction, the $524,300 estimate included costs for design, permitting, engineering, and inspection, she said.

The project design will proceed after the county receives the fully executed contract and identifies the source of the remaining funds, Sparich said.

