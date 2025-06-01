Luzerne County Council further discussed the proposed expansion of a property tax exemption program for military veterans during last week’s work session.

The exemption is available only to honorably discharged veterans disabled during a period of war, but the county is considering following the example of several other neighboring counties by expanding the program to non-wartime veterans.

County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott sought a council vote on the expansion after learning about the issue from Anthony Hall, a veteran disabled outside a period of war. Hall recently told council he had received the property tax exemption for his prior residence in Georgia and was upset to learn it was not provided here when he relocated to Wilkes-Barre approximately seven months ago to be closer to family.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle told council last week records indicate 19 non-wartime disabled veterans would be eligible to collectively receive exemption of a total of $14,660 in county real estate taxes.

The exemption also would apply to the surviving spouse of the disabled veteran as long as the spouse remains unmarried.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said last week he fully supports the program but wants to ensure the county has safeguards in place to stop the benefit if the surviving spouse remarries and remains in the property or if the descendants of a deceased veteran assume occupancy of a house still in the veteran’s name.

Several council members said they were satisfied with the record checks and reviews previously explained by county Veteran Affairs Director Kevin Clocker.

Council must approve the expansion at a future voting meeting for it to take effect.

Sterling site

Council members expressed no issues last week with a proposal to rescind a $3 million earmark for a hotel project at the vacant former Hotel Sterling site at the corner of North River and West Market streets in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials recently announced the project would be completed on nearby Public Square instead.

Council must approve the funding cancellation at a future voting meeting.

The resolution said the county community development funds allocated to the Sterling site owner, H&N Investments LLC, were “specifically tied to redevelopment of the Hotel Sterling site, which is a site of high public interest and long-standing strategic importance to downtown Wilkes-Barre.”

H&N has not yet announced what it intends to do with the Sterling site.

Homeless housing

Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding last week that will help provide housing for homeless families.

County Children, Youth and Families (CYF) is working with outside entities to find housing for homeless families — a problem that has increased largely due to rising rents for privately-owned apartments and waiting lists for public housing, county Human Services Division Head Megan Stone has said.

The memorandum with Nanticoke UAW Housing Co. would provide some housing preference at its 76-unit Eastside Apartments complex in Nanticoke to homeless families referred by the county agency.

Eastside Apartments is owned and operated by the Region Nine Housing Corporation, a nonprofit that was founded by members of Region 9 of the United Auto Workers in 1970 to provide subsidized housing to low-income families, seniors and those with disabilities, according to online information.

The memorandum said housing preference would be granted to county-referred families for every fifth vacancy that occurs at the complex.

College courses

Council also unanimously approved an agreement providing a discount on Luzerne County Community College courses for county government workers.

The administration and council said the program will help attract and retain employees.

Under the agreement, the college and county would each pay 25% of a course. The employee would be responsible for the remaining 50% and any required class materials and fees. College Vice President of Finance Erin Herman had told council the average three-credit class would cost an employee approximately $225, while the college and county would each pay $112.50.

The administration must create a financial policy covering the new program.

Study commission

The county’s government study commission will meet twice this week — Monday and Thursday — at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider adopting in November.

Convened a year ago, the commission approved a proposed preamble and revisions to 11 charter articles, leaving only a transition section and final report.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.