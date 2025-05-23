Luzerne County’s Election Board, with recommendations from a new election staff canvassing board, completed the first phase of its post-primary election adjudication process Friday, voting to accept 141 flagged mail ballots and provisional ballots, according to figures supplied by county Election Director Emily Cook. Selections from these additional ballots were set to be added to the county’s online election results database at luzernecounty.org on Friday afternoon. Adjudication will resume Tuesday at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre to start tallying write-in votes.