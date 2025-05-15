Visibly distraught, Wilkes-Barre resident Anthony Hall urged Luzerne County Council to expand a real estate property tax exemption program for honorably discharged military veterans permanently disabled in the line of duty.

The exemption is currently available only to veterans disabled during a period of war, but several other neighboring counties have expanded their programs to include non-wartime veterans.

Hall told council he has rods in his leg and back and narrowly avoided amputation of his leg.

“If you need to see the scars, I can show you the scars,” Hall said before council discussed the possible expansion in a work session Tuesday.

Hall said he had received the property tax exemption for his prior residence in Georgia and was upset to learn it was not provided here when he relocated to Wilkes-Barre approximately seven months ago to be closer to family.

Prior county veteran affairs director James Spagnola had publicly discussed his support for the expanded exemption last year, citing increasing statewide discussion about the unfairness of excluding veterans who are 100% disabled due to their service solely because they were not enlisted during a war.

County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott sought placement of the proposal on Tuesday’s work session agenda, saying she learned about the issue from Hall.

A vote would be necessary at a future council meeting for the change to take effect.

County Veteran Affairs Director Kevin Clocker told council that approximately 20 to 25 disabled, non-wartime county veterans would be eligible for the exemption.

Council members said they believe they only have the authority to exempt the county portion of the tax bill and that school districts and municipalities would have to agree to exempt theirs.

Using a projection of $1,000 in county taxes and approximately 30 current and future disabled veteran participants, McDermott estimated the expansion would cost the county $30,000 annually.

“For what they’ve sacrificed, it’s a drop in the bucket,” Clocker said of the veterans.

Clocker noted the county services 21,000 veterans, and participation in the exemption may increase if veterans currently in active service return disabled.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage said he believes the proposal is a “very worthy cause.”

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said he is in favor of the expansion but wants to ensure there is no potential for fraud.

The exemption also would apply to the surviving spouse of the disabled veteran as long as the spouse remains unmarried.

Thornton asked which entity will be responsible for verifying and monitoring the disability confirmation, marriage and death certificates and any property transfer after death.

Thornton said he does not want a situation where children or other occupants of a residence continue receiving exemption after the deaths of a veteran and spouse.

Clocker said his office must examine all records and said the exemption “isn’t something granted and just forgotten about” because each case must be reviewed every five years.

In addition to working closely with the county assessment office, Veteran Affairs has a comprehensive database for the processing of veteran death benefits that also tracks the exemption, he said.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said the program also requires 100% disability and income limits to be eligible.

Clocker said there are strict guidelines and checklists that also must be reviewed by the state and federal government, resulting in “plenty of sets of eyes that review this.”

Councilman Chris Perry, a veteran, said he believes the expansion is a “great idea.”

“I’m glad we can go forward with this. I’m sure you’ll get enough votes for it to pass,” Perry said.

As of last year, approximately 763 Luzerne County veterans were participating in the tax exemption because they served during wartime.

Hall told council his family has sacrificed to serve the country, saying his son was killed in military service in 2007. He said he may be forced to sell his residence if the exemption is not provided.

“I shouldn’t be going through what I’m going through because I got hurt in the service and never went to war,” Hall said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.