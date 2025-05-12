Luzerne County added five new 911 telecommunicators in April, but more are needed.

The county still has 17 vacant telecommunicator positions and is seeking applicants for a training class in July, said a posting under the human resource department’s career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Telecommunicators start at $40,250 annually and must handle emergency calls while simultaneously dispatching responders.

The five new telecommunicators, listed at an hourly compensation of $19.35, according to the latest county monthly personnel report are: Nicholas Colianni, Destiny Gonzalez, Cassidy Hudock, Krista Masterstefone and Alyssa Ruzzano.

More hirings

The remaining 15 new workers, their positions and hourly compensation, the April personnel report said, are: Nancy Allan, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) clerk typist, $17.43; Molly Ank, Aging Agency care manager 1, $20.12; Thomas Cook, Aging Agency care manager 3, $23.33; Nicholas Ganz and Domonique Kinds, deputy sheriffs, $17.97; Kenayah Kisic, probation services administrative aide, $15.53; Matthew Laporte, CYF fiscal technician, $18.23; Joan Leban, CYF caseworker 1, $20.91; David Lewis, emergency management planning specialist, $18.46; Jeremy Marmolejo, courts help desk technician, $25.55; Nadine Parnther, Aging Agency clerk typist, $15.01; Magdeline Vazquez, domestic relations receptionist/clerk, $14.35; Keith White, probation officer, $23.08; Kayla Will, probation services administrative aide, $15.53; and Nicole Psaila, part-time assistant public defender, $41.93.

In addition to these new hirings, past worker Joseph Dessoye was rehired as a CYF attorney at $23.90 per hour, it said.

Departures

Sixteen workers left county employment in April, the report said.

Three employees retired: Maria Benfante, Aging Agency care manager 2; Thomas Wall, prison captain; and John Brawley, prison lieutenant.

The following workers resigned: Charyl Nagy, human resources business partner; Helen Kosteva, Aging Agency part-time food service worker; Rosemary Krispin, alternate senior center operator; Robert McAllister, Mental Health/Developmental Services program specialist 2; Tori Lavelle, CYF caseworker 1; Justine Love, prison nurse; Richard Naprava, district attorney’s office detective; Evan Newell, deputy sheriff; Johnathan O’Dell, IT information technician; Danielle Stair, prothonotary clerk 3; Nicole Trout, prothonotary clerk 5; and Casey Kusma, prison corrections officer.

One termination was listed on the report of Rachel Gonzalez, a public defender’s office clerk/stenographer.

Position changes

Six workers changed positions in April through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These employees, their new positions and hourly compensation, are: Jessica Adametz, human resources business partner, $27.18; Lauren Colianni, DA’s Office opioid outreach coordinator, $21.79; Zachary Hill, community development office deputy director, $34.36; Kristina Jordan, office of human services operations manager, $31.79; Ryan Thomas Kane, 911 PSAP supervisor, $25.64; and Andrew Watkins, 911 PSAP supervisor, $23.58.

Council

County council will hold a voting meeting and work session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted under council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Study commission

The county’s government study commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider adopting in November.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

