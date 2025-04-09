Previously, the number of candidates required voters to scroll to see them all

Scrolling won’t be required for voters to see all candidates in the two Luzerne County May 20 primary election races with the most contenders — county council and the proposed government study commission in Hazleton, county Election Director Emily Cook said Tuesday.

However, Cook noted voters will have to scroll in both races if they want to write in names instead of selecting those appearing on the ballot.

Scrolling has prompted complaints from down-ballot candidates in past elections, but it is sometimes unavoidable, officials have said.

In last year’s primary, scrolling was necessary in the race for Luzerne County’s Government Study Commission because 17 ran for the seven seats. Ten appeared on the screen, and voters had to touch the scroll button to view the remaining seven. The bureau added an alert on the screen in red capital letters informing voters about the scroll requirement. Two of the candidates in the scroll-down section ended up obtaining seats.

No alert was used in the November 2023 General Election when scrolling was necessary to view two of the 12 county council contenders. Those two did not secure seats.

For this year’s primary, nine candidates are seeking five Republican nominations in the county council race. The order they will appear on the ballot based on a “casting of lots” placement process: Brian Thornton, West Pittston: Rob Viars, Slocum Township; Stephen J. Urban, Kingston; Kevin Lescavage, West Pittston; Jackie Scarcella, Hazle Township; Thomas Dombroski, Dallas Township; Greg Wolovich, Hanover Township; Ronald D. Knapp, Nanticoke; and John Lombardo, Pittston.

Seven Democrats are seeking that party’s five nominations and will appear in this order: Johnny Price, Dupont; Dawn Simmons, Wilkes-Barre; Emily Singh, Fairmount Township; Chris Belles, West Pittston; Denise Williams, Kingston Township; Steven M. Coslett, Forty Fort; and Tony Perzia, Luzerne.

Hazleton voters will decide if they want to convene a seven-member Government Study Commission to examine the city’s existing structure and, if warranted, draft and recommend a home rule charter. Twelve citizens are running for the seven study commission seats, and the seven with top votes will be seated if voters choose to activate the commission. The candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot: Phil Bonafair, Vianney Castro, Jeff Cusat, Joseph C. Zeller III, John Nilles, Allison Keegan, Isaura Pine, Rossanna Gabriel, Tommy Bruno, Joe Yannuzzi, David Dominguez and Orisa Dotel.

Sample ballots

The county election bureau has posted sample ballots on the election page at luzernecounty.org to help prepare voters for the primary, Cook announced Tuesday.

Proofing of the ballots has been completed, Cook said. A total 1,556 different ballot “styles” had to be proofed, which includes those used for mail ballots, provisional ballots, the ballot marking devices at polling places and audio ballots for those with disabilities, she said.

There are 527 candidates in the county’s primary, which includes many municipal and school board races.

Mandatory public testing of voting equipment started Tuesday at the election warehouse in Wilkes-Barre. Known as “logic and accuracy testing,” this still-ongoing review covers hundreds of ballot marking devices and precinct scanners.

The bureau also resumed its weekly report on dozens of required election preparation tasks and the status of completion.

Voters are reminded to check their registration status at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov. May 5 is the last day to register for the primary. Voters with questions about their registration may contact the election bureau at 570-825-1715 or by sending an email to elections@luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.