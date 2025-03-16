John C. Cordora has announced his candidacy seeking the Republican nomination for mayor in Luzerne borough in Luzerne County’s May 20 primary election.

His announcement:

Now retired, Cordora was a self-employed business broker and former security officer for Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. He also was a member of the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee.

In 2017, Cordora unsuccessfully ran for mayor in Luzerne, saying he lost “by a razor-thin margin of 32 votes.”

Cordora is the founding member of the Luzerne Borough Citizens Crime Watch organization.

A lifelong conservative and staunch supporter of President Donald J. Trump, Cordora has been submitting political editorials to local newspapers in the county for many years.

Cordora said his priority, if elected mayor, will be to enhance the visibility of the Luzerne Borough Police Department with a zero-tolerance for crime.

He promised not to accept a salary if elected mayor and, in turn, would transfer the salary as a bonus to the rank-and-file police officers of the borough.

“It’s time someone gave back instead of just taking for a change,” Cordora said.