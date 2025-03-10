Luzerne County’s Election Task Force recently held its first meeting, county Manager Romilda Crocamo said Monday.

Crocamo created the task force to identify state election law problems and seek legislative action. Likely topics include mail ballot drop boxes, voter registration mail ballot application deadlines and on-demand mail ballot voting.

The task force members collectively determined they will not meet publicly, which is not a requirement, Crocamo said. She said periodic updates will be issued on the panel’s progress.

She also has expanded the task force to 14 citizens in addition to moderator Jim Rose, the county’s administrative services division head.

The members: county Council Chairman John Lombardo and Councilwoman Patty Krushnowski; county election board member Rick Morelli; retired county judge Joseph Van Jura; and citizens Michelle Rothenbecker, Linda Joseph, Debra Jordan, T.J. Fitzgerald, Thomas Baldino, Peter Ouellette, Audrey Serniak, Ethan Kryszik, Mark Rabo and Arthur Price.

Baldino, Ouellette and Serniak previously served on the county election board.

Crocamo said she does not plan to add additional members unless the task force indicates more are needed.

In an email to council Monday, Crocamo said activation of the task force marked “a significant step forward in our collaborative efforts to enhance the election process in our community.”

“The meeting was characterized by an atmosphere of enthusiasm, as members from our politically diverse group shared innovative ideas and creative suggestions aimed at improving our electoral systems,” she wrote. “The commitment to work together across party lines has been a cornerstone of this task force, demonstrating our shared goal of ensuring fair and accessible elections for all citizens.”

After examining shortcomings in state election law, the task force plans to develop a comprehensive document outlining its recommendations and present it to legislators by the end of this year, she said.

The task force also will share its findings and suggestions with neighboring counties, she said.

“We are confident that this collaborative effort will lead to positive changes in the electoral process, ultimately enhancing voter participation and trust in our democratic system,” it said.

In another post-election initiative, Crocamo said the county law office is still compiling a comprehensive “after-action analysis” of the Nov. 5 general election cycle, which will evaluate county procedures and provide “actionable recommendations for improvement.”

