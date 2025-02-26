Tony Perzia has announced his candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

A Democrat and Luzerne borough resident, Perzia said he is a dedicated community advocate with more than 30 years of experience in the community.

He has served on the Luzerne Borough Council, as the Wyoming Valley West School District’s support staff president and on the PSEA Legislative Committee.

His announcement:

With a lifelong commitment to service, Perzia is running to bring fairness, transparency and a strong voice for working families to local government.

“For decades, I’ve worked to strengthen our community, standing up for the values that matter most — accountability in government, economic opportunity and a better future for our families,” he said. “I’m running for Luzerne County Council because I believe our local government should work for everyone, not just the few. It’s time for leadership that listens, engages and delivers real results.”

Perzia’s deep roots in Luzerne County and his track record of community involvement make him a strong advocate for the people.

Throughout his career, he has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of residents, championing initiatives that support working families.

As the campaign moves forward, Tony looks forward to engaging with voters, hearing their concerns and building a coalition dedicated to positive change in Luzerne County.

For information on Tony Perzia and his campaign, visit his Facebook page at Tony Perzia for Luzerne County Council.