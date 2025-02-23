Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo released the annual “State of the County” report, which will be publicly discussed during Tuesday’s county council work session as required by the home rule charter.

Summarizing is a challenge due to the number of departments and volume of work performed over the past year, she said. Posted with council’s agenda at luzernecounty.org, the report is 58 pages and includes both accomplishments and challenges.

“It could be longer,” Crocamo said, crediting employees. “It’s on me to make sure people know the work we do, and that’s what I hope to accomplish in the report and going forward.”

For example, the election bureau ended up processing more than 64,000 requests related to voter registrations in last year’s busy presidential election cycle and purged 7,905 ineligible voters.

It also implemented additional election security measures and contingency plans and improved the connection with 1,200 polling place workers through a new online training option and Election Day text system for more effective communication, the report said.

New electronic poll books used for voter sign-in were launched countywide in the 2024 primary election and were “extremely well received by voters and workers alike,” it said.

Correctional services

The county prison system highlighted its restoration of GED classes for inmates and expansion of medication-assisted treatment for inmates with substance use disorder.

Under challenges, Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur identified the aging vehicle fleet regularly used to transport inmates to state institutions and medical appointments and the need for physical plant improvements at the prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

He urged continued support for correctional employees, saying they have “one of the most challenging careers” in the county.

And while inmates with mental health issues remain a concern, Wilbur identified a trend of more inmates over 50 also suffering from more acute medical conditions, which is occurring nationwide.

The prison has a small medical office with two observational cells, and Wilbur has observed more inmates requiring hospitalization for serious medical conditions. Correctional officers must be stationed by inmates throughout their hospitalization, which impacts staffing and expenses, he said.

“I just want to make sure we continue to keep this issue in the conversation,” Wilbur said.

Many updates

Among the other county department developments noted in the report:

• Community Development’s Mortgage Foreclosure Diversionary Program helped 49 households facing foreclosure remain in their homes. The overall program success rate is 79%, which is greater than three times the state average.

• Budget/Finance continued working with banking institutions to obtain the highest available interest rates. Total interest earnings were $5.6 million in 2024, including $3 million related to federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

• The Area Agency on Aging is partnering with Neighbor Works on the Elderly Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO) program to help an older county adult obtain a small, temporary housing structure placed on a relative or close friend’s property to provide safe, independent housing while still being able to access a nearby caregiver.

• Children, Youth and Families’ school-based unit is operational in the Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts and has worked with students and their families to prevent approximately 30 referrals from reaching the agency.

• Drug and Alcohol is developing a program to help county inmates with substance use disorder in their recovery upon release from prison.

• Mental Health and Developmental Services is establishing a local Youth MOVE Chapter as part of a national organization that unites the voices of youth. The local chapter will focus on advocating for youth/young adults 14 to 29 with community trainings and events.

• The Coroner’s Office reported the following death statistics for 2024: natural deaths, 1,323; suicides, 54; homicides, 9; overdoses, 89; accidental (most related to falls), 150; and undetermined, 3.

• Four Sheriff’s Office deputies completed certification in crisis intervention, enhancing the department’s ability to respond effectively to mental health crises and ensuring better outcomes for those in need.

