Determined to open eyes, Tara Fox, Luzerne County Mental Health and Developmental Services administrator, compiled more information about the 54 suicide deaths that occurred in the county last year.

The victims were 12 women and 42 men.

Their ages ranged from 21 to 93, with an average of 50 years old.

Most — 31, or 57% — involved self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Seven women used a gun, and the rest were men.

She believes many assume the lion’s share had a history of treatment for serious mental health issues and lived in isolation, but that is not the case.

Based on her research, the majority were not in treatment and families and had jobs, including some with professional careers.

“They are all of us,” Fox said. “They are our neighbors, our friends and our families.”

In many instances, the victims did not know how to seek help for depression or were unwilling, possibly due to stereotypes her agency is working to combat.

Depression is “not a matter of weakness” or something that can be instantly reversed through forced smiles, she said. It isn’t a condition that means a person did something wrong, and it should be treated with the same significance as diabetes, high blood pressure or any other illness, she added.

“Nobody is responsible for experiencing depression,” Fox said. “Depression is very real.”

With or without depression, suicide can result from overwhelming problems, such as concerns with finances or relationships, she said.

“Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, they make a rash decision. They are facing circumstances they feel are out of control, and they see no other path forward,” Fox said.

“Sadly, there are always options and services available to help.”

Anyone needing help can call or text 988 or call the local Helpline at 570-829-1341.

Telehealth services also are now widely available for counseling and other mental health treatment for those preferring that option, she added.

Guns

Faced with years of suicide statistics involving guns, particularly among men, Fox said her agency is stepping up a safe gun storage campaign, which will also blanket the agency’s coverage area in Wyoming County.

She emphasized this is not a debate on whether guns are good or bad.

Instead, the main point is forcing someone to go through steps to access a gun — steps that could give them pause and jolt them out of a state of desperation long enough to reconsider, she said.

“Sometimes seconds can change someone’s mind,” Fox said.

And while the safety steps cannot ultimately stop the gun owner from accessing the gun, they could keep a gun away from others in the household contemplating suicide, she said.

A glass-faced display cabinet is not safe gun storage, she said.

The agency’s gun safety campaign will advocate:

• Storing guns in a safe that cannot be opened without a combination or fingerprint.

• Gun locks that require a key, which are supplied free by the agency, no questions asked. Contact the county agency at 570-825-9441.

• Separating storage locations for guns and ammunition.

Open communication

County officials have warned family members and friends to be on alert if a gun owner exhibits signs of depression or uncharacteristic behavior, although they stress some suicide victims mask their distress to the degree that loved ones would have no way of detecting something is amiss.

Questioning somebody on whether they are contemplating suicide won’t “put the idea in their head,” she said.

“If you fear somebody is troubled, ask. Asking could make a difference,” Fox said.

Those uncertain about how to broach the subject can seek assistance on how to proceed through 988 or Helpline, she said.

Fox said that general well-being inquiries can also make a difference for a stranger.

She recalled the words of a man who had jumped off a bridge and survived — he said he might have opened up and talked if just one person had asked if he was OK on his bus ride to commit the act.

Annual deaths

Suicides in the county ranged from 50 to 67 annually from 2010 through 2015.

County human service officials had cautiously expressed optimism in 2016 when they learned the number of suicides had dipped below 50, which had not occurred since 2009. However, the number of suicides rose again to 64 in 2017.

Since then, the number has ranged from 52 to 66 annually.

The latest county divisions report indicated there were four suicide deaths last month.

Last week, county Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council an individual jumped from the county-owned Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge and did not survive.

In addition to sharing the 988 and local Helpline numbers, Crocamo issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the tragedy and offering heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

“I want the residents to know that you are not alone. There are people who care about you and are here to support you. If you need someone to talk to or any services to help you through this, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Remember, you are enough, and your feelings are valid,” her statement said.

