Nanticoke resident Ronald D. Knapp announced his run for Luzerne County Council.

A Republican, Knapp served in the Army Reserves as an administrative specialist for more than three years and was honorably discharged in 2008.

Knapp said he attended the Allied Medical and Technical Institute in 2000 and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Most recently, from 2024 to the present, he has completed 19 courses through Hillsdale College online, including eight pertaining to the U.S. Constitution and politics.

He also has accounting experience related to a rental property he has owned in Nanticoke for decades.

Knapp said he is an active citizen participant in both county council and county election board meetings, with influential results.