Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith formally announced he is seeking another term.

Griffith, 70, of Kingston Township, started his current four-year term in January 2022.

A Republican, Griffith also served on county council in 2020 and 2021 and previously served as county controller from 2010 until August 2013.

Griffith highlighted his office’s completion of more than 100 audits the last three years — most with a staff of four, including himself, due to a vacant position.

This includes auditing the accounts of more than 85% of the county’s tax collectors, he said. In addition to making sure the correct amount of money was forwarded, Griffith said his office verifies the collectors have all required documents, bonding and training.

All 16 magisterial district judge offices were also audited, as encouraged by council, Griffith said.

He also audited the district court escheat fund, resulting in more than $150,000 in refunds to citizens disbursed through the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

Griffith cited other examples, such as completion of required audits examining the prison commissary and district attorney’s office funds and discretionary audits of multiple departments.

He emphasized his office has invested significant resources in assisting the county administration in assessing and improving programs and procedures.

For example, he pointed to extensive work in 2023, assisting the election bureau with campaign finance tracking and reporting that had lapsed for years. He said this helped the bureau get back on track in enforcing fines against candidates and committees that fail to file required reports and to publicly post reports for the public to view.

The controller’s office also worked with the county human resources department and other departments to implement a new employee time and attendance system that is saving the county $125,000 annually, he said.

“It’s done and working very well and saving county taxpayers a bunch of money,” Griffith said. “That’s a big plus for my office.”

Griffith said he intimately understands the county’s inner workings and is highly involved in monitoring activity.

“I have institutional knowledge through 15 years of experience as a citizen and controller watchdog. That’s very valuable to protect the county taxpayers,” he said. “That’s why I am running again. We have a lot more work to do.”

While he wants to maintain a good working relationship with the administration, Griffith said he also is “aggressive enough to get it right.”

“That’s important because there is no other check and balance in the charter if you put someone in with no drive to stop things that are wrong,” he said.

Griffith said he respects county Manager Romilda Crocamo and the county council and their willingness to “work collaboratively and collectively together with his office for a better government.”

He said he maintains connections with the public and receives many calls with information. He also stressed he works full-time and is hands-on in his approach.

“I think I represent the people well. I voice my opinion based on what I was elected to do — be a voice of the people,” he said.

In addition to serving in public office, Griffith retired after 30 years owning and operating an auto repair business.

A lifelong county resident, Griffith is married to the former Mary Jo Harrell.