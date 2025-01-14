Kingston Township resident Denise Williams has formally announced her candidacy for Luzerne County Council, seeking the Democratic nomination in the upcoming May primary election.

A longtime resident of the township’s Shavertown section, Williams lives with her husband, Gary, and has called the Back Mountain home for 33 years.

“Her career has been dedicated to serving her community through various roles in healthcare, education and advocacy,” the announcement said.

Williams began her career as a registered nurse, including a nursing supervisory position with the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s Home Help Program, serving seniors in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

She later became the coordinator of religious education at Saint Therese’s Church in Shavertown, a role she held for 24 years until her retirement in 2021.

Additionally, she worked as a community support specialist at Step by Step, providing services to individuals with intellectual and mental health disabilities.

From 2017 to 2021, Denise volunteered with Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan citizens group working to end gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. She served as the Luzerne County Chapter coordinator and played a key role in statewide efforts to promote independent redistricting.

In 2021, Williams was appointed chair of the Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration.

“She led efforts to ensure fair, impartial and accurate elections, earning trust and respect across the county,” the announcement said.

Williams said her priorities for county council include:

• Fiscal responsibility — ensuring efficient and conservative use of taxpayer funds.

• Accountability and transparency — building trust through open and transparent governance.

• Visionary leadership — developing long-term plans to meet residents’ future needs.

• Equity — serving all county residents fairly and inclusively.

“Denise’s experience and dedication to public service make her a strong candidate for county council. She looks forward to the opportunity to represent and advocate for the residents of Luzerne County,” the announcement said.

County voters will fill five of 11 council seats this year, with the winners taking office in January 2026.