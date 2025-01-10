Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has nominated Megan Stone to oversee the county’s human services division.

As one of eight division head positions, council confirmation will be required for a hiring to take effect. Council is set to vote on the confirmation Tuesday.

Crocamo is recommending a salary of $98,000 annually.

The position is open because Lynn Hill resigned last fall.

Stone has worked as human services operations manager since August. She advanced to that position through the internal merit hiring process, according to the human resources department’s monthly personnel report from that time.

Prior to that, Stone worked as an executive secretary in court administration since 2022 and previously as district attorney’s office administrator since June 2020, past reports say.

Stone has more than 20 years of experience in business and office management and communications, according to an email Crocamo forwarded from Stone to council Friday.

Early in her career, Stone worked for Pennsylvania Hospital and then transitioned to running daily operations of a transcription company, it said.

Stone said she found her “passion for human services” while managing the county District Attorney’s Office and assisting with the county Drug Task Force and STOP Coalition, which are aimed at helping those with substance use disorder.

A Mountain Top resident, Stone said her attention to detail and organizational skills keep “things running like a well-oiled machine.”

“My expertise and passion for Luzerne County shines through every aspect of my work,” Stone wrote. “I am a firm believer in hard work and doing what I need to do to make things run smoothly and efficiently.”

The human services overseer manages the following county departments: Children, Youth and Families; Mental Health and Developmental Services; Drug and Alcohol; Area Agency on Aging; and Veteran Affairs.

Hill held the position since February 2017 and received $103,797 annually. County grants writer Michele Sparich has been serving as acting division head.

If confirmed, Stone would be the fourth non-interim human services division head since the 2012 implementation of home rule.

Prior to Hill, Michael Donahue was division head from June 2016 through the end of that year. David Schwille oversaw human services from the start of 2014 through April 2016. The position was not permanently filled prior to Schwille’s appointment.

The county currently has one other division head opening overseeing operational services. That position was advertised at $96,270 to $101,270, and applications are due Jan. 20. The operational services division head oversees matters relating to engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

