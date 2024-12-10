Luzerne County Council plans to hold off on taking back $1.5 million in unused federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a heating/utility assistance program, hoping more eligible residents will seek the available help, council Chairman John Lombardo said Monday.

Council had earmarked $2.5 million for the program in August 2023 to provide $290 in assistance to eligible homeowners and renters. This program was geared toward households typically shut out of such aid because their income is too high.

But based on the lower-than-expected level of response to date, the nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) — the program administrator — informed council the county can reclaim $1.5 million for other purposes. A vote was scheduled on council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.

Council Chairman John Lombardo said Monday he and several colleagues have expressed an interest in keeping the assistance program intact through the winter to see if more applicants surface.

Originally, the program was set to end Dec. 31.

“We want to make sure the money gets out to people in need. We’re not looking to take it back,” Lombardo said.

Council must discuss whether it wants to leave the entire $1.5 million or a portion of those funds intact for the assistance program, he said.

The county will have less flexibility to reprogram funds for other purposes after Dec. 31 because the replacement projects must fall in the same eligibility category, which is “negative economic impacts” for the heating/utility assistance program.

Lombardo said he was informed this category has broad potential, and the administration is researching other options so the county would not risk returning unused funds to the federal government if the heating/utility assistance one is under-utilized.

Since the program was activated last Decembers, 2,414 households have been approved for heating/utility assistance totaling more than $700,000, CEO Executive Director Jennifer Warabak said Monday.

Council had unanimously voted in April to lower the income requirements so more county homeowners and renters would be eligible. Specifically, the county was targeting low to moderate income households that are not eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Households of the following sizes are eligible for the county program if their gross annual income falls between these minimum and maximum ranges, according to CEO:

• Single, $21,871 to $43,740

• Two, $29,581 to $59,160

• Three, $37,291 to $74,580

• Four, $45,001 to $90,000

• Five, $52,711 to $105,420

• Six, $60,421 to $120,840

• Seven, $68,131 to $136,260

• Eight, $75,841 to $151,680

Funding recipients must reside in the county household seeking the funding and be responsible for paying the household’s main or secondary heating source. Renters are eligible unless their utility services are factored into their rent.

If approved, the $290 checks will be payable to the applicants’ utility of choice, and all types of heating and deliverable fuels are covered.

Applications and other information are available at ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.

Warabak said Monday she is confident the need exists.

“I 100% believe there are more people out there who are eligible and in need but not applying,” she said.

She has encountered some mistakenly assuming they had to be behind in paying their bills to qualify.

Applicants do not have to be delinquent on their utility bill, be out of fuel or demonstrate any hardship to be eligible.

“People associate CEO with helping in a crisis or emergency situation, but this program is not that. This was intended for households that technically would not otherwise qualify,” Warabak said.

Warabak also hears a lot of people saying somebody else needs the help more than them.

“I get that, but in this circumstance the funding is there. It’s coming up on January, and heating bills are only going to increase. This is an opportunity to get that one-time payment,” she said, noting applications also are in CEO offices and can be emailed, faxed or mailed.

