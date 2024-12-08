Luzerne County Government Study Commission members presented a range of questions and opinions during county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s recent appearance before the seven-citizen panel.

The nearly two-hour session was part of the commission’s consideration of possible county home rule charter changes that must be approved by voters to take effect. The commission is striving to place this referendum on the November 2025 general election ballot.

Crocamo’s report included arguments for keeping the manager position appointed instead of elected and continuing legal coverage through a central law office rather than having each entity hire their own outside legal counsel.

Speaking first, commission member Matt Mitchell said he “tends to agree” the county manager should remain appointed, saying he believes it has increased the level of professionalism in county government.

The manager must report to the elected council, which is ultimately responsible to the electorate, he said. Council can remove the manager at any time with a supermajority vote, while an elected manager would be locked in for a full term, Mitchell added.

“With how powerful the executive branch is in this county, it can do a lot of damage to the county in a short amount of time,” he said.

Mitchell sought Crocamo’s feedback on the election board.

The charter created a five-citizen election board with four members appointed by council (two Democrats and two Republicans). Those four members then select a fifth member of any affiliation or no affiliation to serve a chair.

Under the pre-home rule structure, the three elected commissioners served as the election board.

Since home rule’s 2012 implementation, disagreements persist over which aspects of election oversight are controlled by the board and county manager.

In response to Mitchell, Crocamo said, “It worked until it stopped working.”

Based on Crocamo’s interpretation of state laws, the election board oversees voter registration and the conduct of elections, while she manages the election bureau and its personnel. The manager must be in charge of workers because the county would be exposed “to a lot of liability” allowing five volunteer citizens to manage staff, she said.

Crocamo said she believes a combination of citizens and council members should serve on the board.

Study Commission Treasurer Cindy Malkemes said she did not realize the “breadth” of the manager’s job until she became a commission member and is leaning toward keeping the position appointed.

Malkemes inquired about the qualifications that should be required.

The charter mandates a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of relevant work experience and appointment based on “executive abilities and administrative qualifications as evidenced by professional preparation, training, and experience in public administration, finance, and/or other fields that demonstrate substantial ability to perform the functions of county manager.”

Crocamo said management experience is a given and said she will follow up with a written suggestion if she believes a change in the charter wording is warranted.

Malkemes asked how council monitors the manager’s performance and whether there is a process in place to communicate concerns short of resorting to termination.

Crocamo said council members evaluate the manager annually.

Commission Secretary Ted Ritsick commented on Crocamo’s suggestion to create a ninth administration division concentrating on economic development and planning. This proposal would remove several departments from existing divisions and unify them to focus on zoning, transportation planning, GIS mapping and community development, among other subjects.

Ritsick said he believes this change “levels the field” by providing more resources for smaller municipalities that don’t have the population or budgets to access planning services. Regional approaches also could increase grant funding in small jurisdictions, he added.

Crocamo concurred, saying she believes it is the county’s responsibility to “fill that gap” in assisting with the myriad of issues related to residential and commercial development.

Commission Vice Chairman Vito Malacari asked Crocamo if any charter wording is needed to safeguard the manager from political pressure in performing duties.

Crocamo said she is “happy to say” she has not “felt that pressure at all from council members.” She considers it her job to educate council members on why the administration is seeking approval and said she considers it a failure on her part if she cannot convince a majority to agree.

Malacari said that’s “good to hear” but said he will welcome any future input on the topic, noting the commission’s consultant, the Pennsylvania Economy League, has emphasized its work should focus on the long-term structure and not individuals currently serving.

The charter contains a no-interference ban prohibiting council members from publicly or privately giving directions or orders to employees. The prohibition was intended to keep elected council members out of day-to-day business performed by the executive branch, including employee hirings and terminations and the selection of most vendors that provide services and supplies.

Malacari asked if the legislative and executive branches “could bring walls down” for specific matters or if Crocamo believes a wall is necessary. At times, council members have expressed concerns that the ban impacts their ability to assist constituents or determine if they should confirm the manager’s recommended applicants for top division head positions.

Crocamo said it is a “slippery slope.” She does not prohibit division and department heads from speaking to council members, asking only that she is made aware. She also has included council members in vendor interviews if they have expertise in the subject.

She suggested adding wording in the charter requiring the manager to keep council informed.

Commission member Mark Shaffer asked if the election board should have its own solicitor because its work is so complex.

Crocamo said Gene Molino, an assistant solicitor within the county law division, is assigned to the board, noting she would match his ability and expertise to any attorneys in the state. Other staff attorneys provide supplemental legal counsel as needed, she said.

Shaffer said he understands the current practice but questioned if this arrangement should be mandated in the charter to ensure the board is sufficiently covered in future administrations.

He also asked if council reviews the performance of division heads in addition to the manager. Shaffer said the manager’s job is complex, and he could envision council blaming the county manager if it is dissatisfied with an under-performing division.

Crocamo said she performs evaluations of the division heads annually.

Referencing the proposed addition of a division, commission member Stephen J. Urban suggested wording giving the manager and council flexibility to restructure divisions as needed instead of mandating a new one. He believes the commission’s proposal should be streamlined and “less wordy.”

Urban said he agrees council members should be on the election board “for continuity.” While he sees merit in keeping citizens, he argued council involvement is warranted so the elected officials also are “in the know.”

He asked Crocamo what she recommends, and she said keeping a five-member election board with three council members and two citizens.

On the subject of an appointed manager, Urban said council can select someone based on “who they know.” Still, he said the appointed process is preferable, surmising an election for manager would prompt high political campaign donations for candidates from both major political parties and lead to disruption.

Urban told Crocamo he believes she has contributed to success getting the county on a “good path financially.”

Commission Chairman Tim McGinley thanked Crocamo for presenting and said the manager must work with all branches of government and be a “good listener.”

McGinley said charter drafters did not want a full-time politician in the manager role.

“I strongly agree we should have a professional handling the executive branch,” McGinley said.

