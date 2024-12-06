Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo presented her views during Thursday’s study commission meeting, including arguments for keeping the top manager position appointed instead of elected and maintaining a central law office rather than switching back to individual solicitors.

The county’s seven-citizen Government Study Commission is reviewing the existing home rule charter and will recommend possible changes.

County voters would have to approve the commission’s revised charter for it to take effect, and that referendum won’t appear on the ballot until the November 2025 general election or possibly the 2026 primary election.

Commission members have not yet taken an official position on whether the manager should remain appointed.

The current charter, in effect since 2012, opted for an appointed executive. In comparison, two previous proposed charters that failed to pass had recommended an elected manager.

Drafters of the current charter said an appointed manager must meet educational and work experience requirements and be subject to termination by a supermajority of council at any time, as opposed to an elected official locked in for a set term. They also did not like the concept of a manager having to seek political donations to get elected — and possibly seek reelection.

Crocamo told the commission on Thursday that many counties across the country elect the county manager.

“However, there is growing evidence to suggest that appointing county managers, rather than electing them, leads to better governance,” Crocamo said.

When county managers are elected, “a level of politics is inevitably inserted into the position” that can prevent that administrator from “truly fulfilling their duties,” she said.

“The original drafters of the charter likely intended to establish a system that prioritizes professionalism and competence over political affiliations,” Crocamo said. “By appointing county managers based on merit and qualifications, rather than a popular vote, the focus can be kept on what is best for the county as a whole, rather than individual political interests.”

An elected manager also could use the position as a “bully pulpit” and make decisions that serve personal or political agendas instead of the best interest of the county as a whole, Crocamo told the commission.

Central law

Arguments have been made that council and the election board should have their own solicitors instead of obtaining legal advice through the county’s central law division.

Charter drafters concluded a central law office would eliminate or limit infighting and “wasteful” litigation between county departments.

Crocamo said separate attorneys for council and boards may seem like a prudent approach, but this setup often fosters a “culture of dysfunction and adversarial relationships” that promotes litigation and division instead of collaboration and the “pursuit of common goals and objectives.”

“The focus on protecting individual interests rather than the collective good can undermine the effective functioning of government bodies, leading to inefficiencies and roadblocks in decision-making processes,” she said, noting the cost of litigation ultimately falls on taxpayers.

The chief county solicitor is one of eight division heads in which council confirmation is required to hire the applicant recommended by the manager. The manager is then free to terminate division heads without council approval.

To eliminate any perception that the chief solicitor is biased toward the manager in providing legal opinions to retain employment, Crocamo recommended the commission add a requirement for council approval if the manager wants to terminate the chief solicitor.

“In essence, the council will share in the responsibility of the chief county solicitor’s continued employment,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo stressed she had said no to past manager C. David Pedri when she worked as chief solicitor during his tenure, and current Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene has done the same to her.

Complex job

Crocamo spoke and answered commission questions for nearly two hours.

In her opening statement, she said the position comes with “incredible responsibility” to oversee 1,400 employees in 35 departments and seven divisions that must provide essential services and maintain “crucial assets” that include 120 miles of roads, more than 300 bridges, the historic county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre and 15 other buildings.

“The weight of managing the daily operations, ensuring the welfare of each employee and making decisions that impact the lives of countless residents is something that requires dedication, perseverance and a deep sense of responsibility,” Crocamo said. “The pressures that come with this position are inevitable, but they are not obstacles to be feared.”

