Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a real estate tax break request for a proposed residential housing project in Hazleton.

Some possible alterations have been under discussion, officials said.

Robert W. Gundlach Jr., of Allen Ridge Associates LLC, presented the request during a council work session last month for a 90-acre site across from the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.

Council did not vote last month because Allen Ridge requested additional time to revise its proposal.

David Fatula, who resides near the proposed development, told council the site is “virgin woodlands” that he does not believe would be eligible for a blighted property tax break program. He predicted approval would open a “can of worms” from other private developers seeking breaks for residential projects.

Council’s voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. A regular and budget work session will follow.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

More decisions

In other Tuesday voting agenda matters, council is set to select an insurance broker and decide on two proposed litigation settlements stemming from the county prison.

The first settlement of $45,330 would close out a federal suit Joshua S. Miller filed against the county in April 2016 alleging his constitutional rights were violated by county prison employees during his incarceration, the agenda said.

The second settlement of $300,000 — half paid by the county and the other half paid by prison inmate medical services provider WellPath LLC — would resolve litigation Kristen LaSalle’s estate has threatened to file in federal court related to her January 2023 suicide, it said.

Hirings

The county added 24 workers in October — 21 new employees and three rehired, according to the new monthly personnel report.

The new workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Kareem Adams, Avary Heckman, Ryan Morgans and Evan Newell, deputy sheriffs, $15.93; Salvatore Bernardi, Aging Agency accountant, $20.84; Amy Berneski, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) clerk typist, $17.17; John Cummings and Laureen Dunleavy, part-time District Attorney’s Office airport police officers, $25; Elizabeth Madurki, court PFA administrative assistant, $19.78; Edward Garcia Medina, Zachary Morgan and Emma Thomas, CYF caseworker 1s, $20.60; Jessica Hart-Shover, veteran affairs administrative assistant, $16.64; Michael Iovacchini, Aging Agency care manager, $20.87; Coreen Milazzo, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.64; Ashley Miscavage, prison nurse, $28.10; Kaitlyn Mudlock, CYF caseworker 2, $22.98; Mary Pavlik, prothonotary clerk, $15.98; Julie Schwartz, CYF clerk typist, $14.79; Brianna Ziller, human resources generalist, $21.54; and Sarah Zolner, magisterial district court clerk, $17.33.

The three past workers rehired, with their new positions: Ryan Kelleher, court administrator solicitor, $37.36; Jollene Bradford, CYF caseworker 1, $20.60; and Maureen Danko, Aging Agency administrative officer, $22.98.

Departures

Sixteen workers left county employment last month, according to the report.

Two retired: prothonotary clerk Debra Ostrowski and Aging Agency clerk typist Diane Yocum.

Aging Agency clerk typist Linda Breza left in an involuntary separation, it said.

The remaining departures were resignations: Michelle Bednar, prothonotary/clerk of courts manager; Erin Bennett, Aging Agency care manager; Jake Blaski, prison corrections officer; Michelle Bravo-Cano, assistant public defender; Mary Grenevich, prothonotary clerk; Breck Burson Park, 911 PSAP supervisor; Manuel Ramirez, information technology elections technician; Daniel Mulhern, DA’s Office major crimes division chief; Forest Hawkins and Migdalia Pimentel, CYF caseworker 2s; Chelsey Mascioli, CYF management technician; Sarah Kreidler, CYF caseworker supervisor; and Priscilla Hernandez, Mental Health/Developmental Services clerk typist.

Transfers

Four workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process.

The employees, their new positions and hourly compensation: Jacquelyn Boltz, Aging Agency senior center operator, $16.91; Adam Bompadre, assistant district attorney, $46.97; Michael William McCarthy, prison desk sergeant, $33.57; and David Morris, veteran affairs deputy director, $23.08.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.