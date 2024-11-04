Luzerne County’s Election Bureau was working with the Pennsylvania Department of State Monday to figure out why some ballots were still marked as “pending/not yet returned” in the online ballot tracker, even though they have been received by the bureau.

This situation was confirmed in at least two cases.

One involved two college students who were preparing for the possibility they would be forced to return home to cast provisional ballots at their polling place. The other was a couple currently in Wisconsin on a trip with no option to get to the polls.

In both instances, the county election bureau confirmed their ballots were scanned in as received while the online ballot tracker still logged them as pending.

Current ballot tracking is even more essential the day before the election because it will prevent voters from unnecessarily resorting to paper provisional ballots out of a fear their mail ballots were not received.

The county Election Board must review provisional ballots last during its post-election adjudication to verify these voters did not cast a mail ballot and that everything else is in order.

In addition to inconveniencing voters, extra provisional ballots would increase the research and review required on the back end before the board can vote on certifying the results.

The Department of State provided this response:

“The Department has been working with Luzerne County officials for a few weeks to ensure they are able to properly record received mail ballots and their statuses for the ballot tracker. We continue to provide guidance and support to county officials as they work through this.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the election bureau had recorded the receipt of 40,069 received mail ballots by Sunday night.

However, the state’s daily mail ballot report posted Monday morning indicated 32,901 mail ballots have been received in the county to date, or 7,168 less.

Because county Election Director Emily Cook already uploaded the received mail ballots through the county’s automated ballot sorter — in some cases twice — Crocamo said Cook is now manually uploading them in smaller batches tied to the date they were received to see if that would help record them in the ballot tracker.

Available at pavoterservices.pa.gov, the tracker requires voters to enter their name, birthdate and county.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.