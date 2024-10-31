Back Mountain man aims to set ‘Monster High’ merchandise record

Multiple rooms in the home of James Harris are filled wall-to-wall with merchandise based on the ‘Monster High’ media franchise.

The upstairs bedroom at James Harris’ home features a variety of merchandise based on the ‘Monster High’ media franchise.

The upstairs bathroom at James Harris’ home features towels, toilet paper, and floormats based on the ‘Monster High’ media franchise.

Mannequins dressed in costumes from the ‘Monster High’ media franchise are displayed on the upper floor of James Harris’ Back Mountain home.

James Harris bought his daughter two dolls associated with the “Monster High” franchise back in 2012. He watched the corresponding web series with her, and got her the remaining dolls in a 10-figure set. After buying the last of the dolls, he thought he would be moving on from “Monster High” merchandise.

But then, his daughter introduced him to an online checklist of “Monster High,” and he realized that this brand went far beyond what he had already bought.

Over a decade later, Harris is chasing the Guinness World Record for owning the most individual pieces of “Monster High” merchandise.

“Pictures do not do my collection justice,” Harris said.

The “Monster High” franchise was launched by Mattel in 2010. It follows the typically animated children of famous Halloween-adjacent characters. The core group of characters includes Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Lagoona Blue, Cleo de Nile, Ghoulia Yelps and Abbey Bominable.

After a near-decade-long run, the franchise sputtered out, but a successful reboot in 2020 reawakened the fanbase.

For Harris’ part, he appreciates the storylines and themes associated with “Monster High,” which he said includes anti-bullying messages and an emphasis on uniqueness. Never one for more horror-based or gory properties, Harris was able to appreciate these themes, and he used “Monster High” as a learning tool with his daughter, who was closer to the franchise’s target demographic.

Throughout its run, “Monster High” merchandise has included comic books, video games, costumes, blankets, shower curtains and even toilet paper. Harris got the itch to collect everything he could get his hands on.

“I always wanted to create a museum,” Harris said, recalling a wish from his younger years. In pursuit of this goal, Harris realized there was a world record for the taking.

The result of Harris’ avid collecting is the entire upper floor of his Back Mountain home being filled from wall-to-wall with “Monster High” collectibles.

Harris’ collection hobby is quite the expense, but he’s worked out a system that has allowed him to set the world record.

“A lot of working overtime,” Harris said, with a laugh, of his main strategy for earning what it takes to grow the collection. He added that a significant amount of financial planning goes into amassing such a large collection of items, and that the quick buying of online shopping has made the collection landscape more involved.

Harris is not alone in collecting “Monster High” merchandise, as a swell of nostalgia came with the franchise’s 2020 reboot.

“I have a lot of competition out there with collectors,” said Harris.

He compared the rare collectibles to antiques, with some products being one of only a few hundred in existence. Harris keeps a close eye on the “Monster High” market, as the world record is not only his for the taking.

“If I don’t keep up with the collection, somebody else will, and then they’ll beat me out,” Harris said.

In his pursuit, Harris has had “Monster High” collectibles shipped to him from across the world, including the United Kingdom and Greece.

To count every collectible for Guinness’ purposes, Harris needs two witnesses, a video of him going through each item, and a clicker that keeps track of the number of items. Repeat items are not included in the final tally.

In addition to his collection expertise, Harris truly cares about the merchandise he has accumulated. After all, a $9 doll from a decade ago can sometimes go for thousands of dollars online.

“I have to have it in pristine condition so that it keeps the value,” Harris said.

He is also quite picky when it comes to a doll’s condition when it is first sent to him. A doll’s packaging can also have an impact on the world record chase, not to mention his credibility as a collector.

“I, myself, like to have everything in the original package so that it can prove that it’s its own certain doll,” said Harris.

Though his hobby is rather niche, Harris sees it as being no different than collecting sports merchandise. While he can acknowledge the uniqueness of his collection’s quantity, he has attached no shame to it.

“I’ve got 19 original costumes on 19 mannequins, which a lot of people think is bizarre,” Harris explained. “But, hey, you know what? Everybody has their thing in life.”