CEO’s 45th Thanksgiving Project underway

WILKES-BARRE — Commission on Economic Opportunity(CEO) has something big to be thankful for. This week marks the agency’s 45th annual Thanksgiving Project.

“For 45 years, CEO has provided holiday food to families throughout Luzerne County that are struggling to meet their basic needs,” said Jennifer Warabak, executive director. “We are about halfway through our open registration period for this year’s event and already have more than 6,500 families signed up. If you or someone you know needs help this Thanksgiving, you can reach out to CEO to register either by phone or online.”

Mary Ellen Spellman, director of CEO’s Weinberg Regional Food Bank, said communities have been hit hard by the rising cost of living this year.

“Our network of partners that operate food pantries and provide prepared meals are seeing more need for food than ever before,” Spellman said. “Many of our neighbors are asking for help for the first time in their lives.”

CEO is known as the “People Helping People” organization.

“Here at CEO, we work hard every day to use available resources to meet the urgent needs of our neighbors,” Warabak said. “This only works when our community comes together toward a common goal. We have a vision for a holiday season when everyone can host or attend a Thanksgiving dinner — a celebration of gratitude for what we have and hope for the future. We need everyone’s help to make this vision a reality.”

Warabak said the annual event is only possible because of the generosity of the community.

The project sponsor is the William G. McGowan Fund; site sponsor is Damenti’s Restaurant; logistics sponsor is Penske; and platinum sponsors include: Weis Markets, Southwestern Energy, Choice One Federal Credit Union, Discover NEPA powered by Mericle, and Highmark.

“Please consider joining our sponsors in supporting this event,” Warabak urged. “You can get involved in so many ways — make a donation, sign up to volunteer, host a food drive or share information with someone who might be in need this year.”

This year’s event will be a drive-through food pick-up and will take place on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, in the parking lot of the former Bon-Ton store at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

A separate event is planned for Nov. 16, serving the greater Hazleton area and residents of southern Luzerne County.

Important details

To receive food, you must register in advance. Registration, open through Nov. 8 only, can be completed at www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/register or by calling 570-825-0968 or 570-208-7017.

To donate or volunteer, visit CEO online at www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/thanksgiving or call 570-826-0510.

