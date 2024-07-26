Harveys Lake resident Gene Ziemba was elected the new Luzerne County Republican Party chairman Thursday during a convention of committee members at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall, according to officials in attendance.

The party’s executive committee had called for unity in April, when Chris Huntzinger had been elected temporary party chair a month after the resignation of prior chair PJ Pribula. When announcing his immediate departure from the post, Pribula said he was “tired and sickened by the battle with visionaries that don’t have a clue and who bring discredit to the party of Lincoln.”

Three candidates were nominated for county party chair on Thursday — Ziemba; county Councilman Harry Haas of Kingston; and county Controller Walter Griffith, of Kingston Township.

Ziemba, 61, had launched a campaign for the chairmanship early, saying he presented a platform detailing his plans to increase voter registration and voter turnout and unite the party after every primary election.

He said Thursday that he received a chairmanship endorsement from U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, has a master’s degree in business administration from St. Joseph’s University and has owned multiple successful businesses.

Ziemba said he is free to take on the demands of overseeing the party because he recently retired.

“I have time to devote to the party as a full-time leader,” he said.

He noted he has organized 15 party events and programs in the last nine months and presented his plan on his website and by mail to all party committee members.

“I’ve been very transparent,” he said.

Party unity is needed, he said.

“We are a little bit fractured, and we have to get together as a family,” Ziemba said.

His response to winning: “Thank you. Let’s get to work. My job starts tomorrow.”

Ziemba said he is up for the challenge and loves America, adding, “Our democracy is worth saving.”

The chair selects officers, and Ziemba said he has asked county Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott to be vice chair.

McDermott said Thursday night she has agreed to accept the vice chair post.

She said Ziemba has been in the insurance business locally for many years and has time to focus on the party because his adult children have taken over the business.

“Especially going into this presidential election year, we need someone who is going to work hard to get Donald Trump elected, and that will be Gene’s primary goal — to get people to register and volunteer,” McDermott said.

She also believes Ziemba will foster a more inclusive atmosphere for all prospective candidates and increase interaction with local committee members and district chairs so they are more informed and involved.

