As she begins her second budget season as Luzerne County manager, Romilda Crocamo said she won’t be requesting a real estate tax increase for 2025 and has again advised managers to freeze spending requests in their upcoming budget submissions.

Citing current economic circumstances and the need for prudent fiscal management, Crocamo said the overall 2025 requests from departments and divisions should not exceed the amounts budgeted in 2024.

“This means you will need to find savings to cover any additional wage-related costs, including annual increases as well as inflation and the need for newly budgeted expenses,” Crocamo said in her budget message.

To achieve this savings, all programs, projects and expenditures will be thoroughly reviewed to identify “non-essential or lower-priority items while safeguarding essential services that directly impact the well-being of our community,” her message said.

Crocamo told management she wants to present a proposed 2025 budget “aimed at achieving fiscal responsibility while maintaining essential services and programs.”

“While it is never an easy task to plan for and implement budget expense freezes, I firmly believe that this decision is necessary to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of our organization,” she wrote. “By making strategic reductions in certain areas, we can continue to deliver efficient and effective services to our constituents without compromising our financial integrity.”

Crocamo, who began work as the county’s top manager in May 2023, issued a similar message last year and did not seek a tax increase for 2024.

The county millage rate is currently 6.3541. To figure out the tax payment, property owners must divide their assessed value by 1,000 and multiply it by the millage rate. For example, the owner of a $100,000 property pays $635.41 in county taxes.

A sound 2025 financial plan will continue fiscal improvements highlighted in the new 2023 audit completed by Baker Tilly, Crocamo said.

The county ended 2023 with a $1.63 million general fund operating budget surplus, and it is on track to free up approximately $26 annually after debt is repaid in 2030. The audit noted the county’s Standard and Poor’s credit rating was elevated from A- to an A rating with a stable outlook in February 2023.

“The audit highlighted the hard work by the team, resulting in the county’s solid financial foundation and the need for continued improvement to further reduce our debt,” Crocamo’s budget message said.

She has created a budget team to assist managers that includes herself and four county employees: Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle, Deputy Controller Thomas Sokola, Human Services Fiscal Officer Jonathan Bates and Community Development Deputy Director Mark Majikes, who previously worked as budget/finance office administrator.

Her announcement of the budget team said these workers have “demonstrated exceptional skills and expertise” in financial management, budgeting and strategic planning.

All departments must prepare a needs-based plan and overview similar to those submitted by county human services agencies, she said.

Crocamo promised transparency and open communication throughout the process and encouraged all departments and stakeholders to provide input and suggestions and explore potential grants and partnerships.

“It is crucial that we work collaboratively to navigate these financial challenges and to ensure that our organization remains resilient and adaptable in the face of economic uncertainties,” Crocamo told the managers, expressing confidence staff can overcome budget challenges and position the county for “a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The proposed budget is scheduled for introduction at council’s Oct. 8 meeting.

Council will be free to make changes before the Dec. 15 budget adoption deadline. Budget adoption is scheduled for council’s Dec. 10 meeting.

A schedule of public budget work sessions and hearings will be released at a later date.

