Luzerne County Council members presented the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce with a ceremonial $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act check Monday for creation of the ‘Luzerne Learns to Work’ program. From left are: Chamber president/CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan; Chamber economic development director Shanie Mohamed; Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton; Ty Yost, Luzerne Intermediate Unit LIU assistant to executive director; Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott; LIU executive director Anthony Grieco; Councilman Jimmy Sabatino; Council Chairman John Lombardo; and career readiness liaison Susan Kuhl.

As part of their ongoing tour of American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects, Luzerne County Council members learned about the “Luzerne Learns to Work” program Monday.

The county provided $500,000 to the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce to create the online program enlightening high school students about the spectrum of careers available locally and the paths to obtain them.

Approximately 5,800 students from six school districts participated in the program, which was launched for the 2023/24 school year.

To date, 39 county businesses and organizations registered to provide work-based learning experiences for interested participants, including job shadowing, internships, apprenticeships, mentorships and workplace tours, the presentation said.

This linking of students and local employers — including in-demand industries — should help address challenges some businesses have encountered attracting and retaining qualified workers, said Chamber President/CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan.

Plans are in the works to continue expanding and improving the program to reach more students, teachers, parents and guardians, Griffin-Boylan told council.

Students often turn to parents/guardians and teachers as they formulate their post-graduation plans, and it’s important these adults understand the viable options here in manufacturing and other sectors, Griffin-Boylan said.

Chamber Economic Development Director Shanie Mohamed said exposure to a range of possibilities is essential to help the students plan and prepare. Working on Luzerne Learns to Work has been rewarding, Mohamed said, because it’s a program she wishes she had as a high school student.

The program also provides free access to video courses and career development tools.

Monday’s session was at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 in Kingston, which partnered with the chamber on the project. The other entities involved: LinkedIn Learning, the Pennsylvania Career Link, Luzerne County Libraries and The Institute.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton, who is now retired, said he received very little career guidance in high school and followed a suggestion to pursue engineering because he was good in math and science.

“What a difference now,” he said of the training program. “This is fantastic.”

Career Readiness Liaison Susan Kuhl said guidance counselors often have limited time to focus on student career exploration due to pressing student needs with mental health and other issues.

Council Chairman John Lombardo said he is thankful the county received American Rescue funding that allowed creation of the program.

“I think this is an amazing program,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo said the initiative addresses one of the main reasons he decided to run for council — frustration that young people have a negative impression of the region and leave to pursue careers.

“This tells you there are jobs,” Lombardo said of the program.

Thornton agreed, saying he wants to “keep people here.”

Program participants also have an opportunity to seek a scholarship. At the end of this past school year, three Luzerne Learns to Work scholarships were awarded — $4,000 each to two Hanover Area School District students and $2,000 to a Hazleton Area School District student.

To learn more about the program visit luzernelearnstowork.org.

Council’s visits aim to show the public the uses of $55 million in American Rescue awards to more than 100 outside entities.

