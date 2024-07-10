Opioid ad proposal removed from agenda

After lengthy debate, a Luzerne County Council majority agreed Tuesday to provide $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the county fair’s nonprofit overseer to repair flood damage at its Dallas fairground.

Council did not vote on a request to spend $985,500 of the county’s opioid litigation settlement funds on a multimedia yearlong advertising campaign with Nexstar Media Group, which includes WBRE and WYOU TV.

In a unanimous vote, council removed that proposal from Tuesday’s agenda.

Although no reason was cited at the meeting, it was due to county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s discovery that there was no existing human services division contract with Nexstar that would justify an award without publicly seeking proposals from any interested entities.

While the county may eventually seek proposals for a substance use disorder public awareness campaign, the county’s new Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement is now focusing on identifying viable existing in-house projects and programs that could be expanded now in compliance with opioid settlement eligibility requirements, Crocamo said.

Deadlines are nearing because the county was informed it must commit $1 million in 2022-awarded settlement funds by the end of August to avoid returning them, and another $1 million in prior receipts must be earmarked by the end of this year.

Crocamo said she is confident a solution will be reached so the county won’t lose any funds.

Council formed the commission to recommend uses for $25 million the county is expected to receive over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Council has the final say on how the money is spent.

The commission was activated in May with council’s appointment of citizen Mary Butera, who serves along with council Chairman John Lombardo, Crocamo, county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, county Drug and Alcohol Administrator Ryan Hogan, county Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill and county Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur.

Fair allocation

Nine of 10 council members in attendance at the time of Tuesday’s vote approved the American Rescue earmark to Dallas Area Fall Fair Inc., the fair’s nonprofit overseer: Harry Haas, Patty Krushnowski, Kevin Lescavage, Lombardo, Chris Perry, Jimmy Sabatino, Brittany Stephenson, Vice Chairman Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott provided the lone vote against the earmark, saying the county has approximately $5 million in remaining unallocated American Rescue principal and interest and more than $10.9 million in internal requests that could impact future taxes if they must be covered by the general fund operating budget.

Several council members said the internal projects must still be vetted and that additional funding will be available for internal projects because interest earnings are growing by more than $300,000 per month on funds not yet delivered to projects that are still pending.

Thornton also said funding for available projects will rise because he is confident a few approved projects won’t be completed within deadline.

Although nobody voted with McDermott, some of her colleagues credited her for obtaining valuable information on the status of remaining American Rescue funds.

Alan Pugh, president of the Dallas Area Fall Fair Inc.’s executive board, thanked council for the allocation. He said volunteers make the fair possible, including a group of junior fair board members seated in the audience.

The flood damage was caused by severe September 2023 rain.

Speaking more generally about American Rescue allocations after the vote, Lombardo said he was informed by the county’s consultant that this county stood out for its efforts to disburse the funds to widespread programs reaching many citizens in need. County government projects also have been funded, including infrastructure and a 911 emergency radio feature that tracks the location of emergency responders for their safety, he said.

Thornton said ongoing council visits to American Rescue recipients have exposed him to ways nonprofits and volunteers are addressing serious problems and challenges throughout the county, including childhood hunger.

“It moves you,” Thornton said.

