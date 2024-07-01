A Maryland man who loves Shickshinny and purchased a second home there is asking Luzerne County Council for permission to paint murals along a walkway on the county-owned Shickshinny/Mocanaqua Bridge over the Susquehanna River — at no cost to the county.

Jacob O’Connell’s access request was presented during last week’s council work session.

O’Connell, 46, said in a subsequent interview that he came to treasure the area’s mountains, streams, river and residents during frequent childhood visits to the Shickshinny home of his great-grandmother, Cassie Smith, who died in 1998.

In 2020, he purchased a property in the borough and visits most weekends to escape from Baltimore, where he lives and works.

O’Connell was drawn to Shickshinny area resident Edward Steber and his photographs, saying Steber noticed and captured the beauty in the area that many don’t see.

Steber died in January at 79, and O’Connell has been collecting donations for paint and other supplies to recreate Steber’s photographs on the inside wall of the bridge walkway to honor his memory and talent for years to come.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council she and county Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene recently met with O’Connell. She agreed “the area is breathtakingly beautiful.”

O’Connell has set up an online gofundme page to seek donations for painting supplies.

Hazleton concerts

Crocamo told council last week approximately 1,000 attended the first Rockin’ the Mountain concert at City View Park in Hazleton on June 21.

“It was a great night,” Crocamo said, noting all ages enjoyed the performance by Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John, with opening act Six Shots. “Everybody had a good time.”

Council Chairman John Lombardo said it “was an amazing time” and thanked everyone involved in the planning, including Crocamo for coming up with the idea to add the Hazleton series to the popular free upcoming “Rockin’ the River” performances at the River Common recreational complex along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

“I like to dance,” Crocamo said, laughing.

For information on the remaining Hazleton concert July 5, visit hazletonparks.com/rockinthemountain.

Reserve fund

Council unanimously voted last week to deposit $280,507 into the budget reserve.

The funding was a dividend the county received through its participation in the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Trust.

Council’s 2024 general fund operating budget set aside $401,746 in reserve to cover emergencies, and the latest report indicates it has not been touched.

Auditor search

The county is seeking proposals from qualified certified public accounting firms interested in completing the county’s 2024 audit.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. July 26, according to the posting under the county purchasing department at luzernecounty.org.

Baker Tilly has completed the county’s audits from 2020 through 2023. The county’s home rule charter requires a new auditor every four years.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said the request seeks an auditor to complete the 2024 audit with options to renew the engagement for audits the following three years.

