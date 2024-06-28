Kevin Clocker is Luzerne County’s new veteran affairs director, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Friday.

Crocamo said Clocker “brings with him decades of dedicated service to our country, making him the ideal candidate for this important role.”

“Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Clocker has demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to serving our nation,” Crocamo said. “His experience and expertise in veterans affairs will be instrumental in supporting and advocating for the welfare of our esteemed veterans.”

The position is open because James Spagnola — a six-year veteran of the U.S. Navy — retired earlier this month after overseeing veteran affairs since 2009.

Clocker started his county employment as road and bridge supervisor in March 2023 and was promoted to senior project manager in the operational services division in February. During his tenure, Clocker has filled department vacancies, managed successful county road repairs, maintained the county’s vehicle fleet and worked internally and with outside governmental agencies to improve operations, Crocamo said.

Prior to his county government hiring, Clocker was an active duty soldier for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for more than 20 years serving as the commander’s liaison and technical advisor in daily field artillery unit operations and keeping the organization in high readiness status, the announcement said.

He supervised 74 personnel, both full-time and part-time.

“With his vast knowledge and passion for assisting veterans, Mr. Clocker is enthusiastic about leading our efforts to ensure that our veterans receive the utmost care, support and recognition they rightfully deserve,” Crocamo said. “Under his leadership, we are confident that our initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of our veterans will flourish.”

She added the county is committed to “a work environment that honors and respects our veterans.”

Approximately 21,000 county veterans and their dependents receive assistance from the county office.

Clocker will receive $59,500 annually in the position, which was publicly advertised last month.

