Luzerne County’s new Government Study Commission came up with a framework Thursday on how it plans to start assessing the home rule charter and identifying deficiencies.

It includes a four-question survey asking numerous county officials about their opinion of the charter as it applies to their operations, any specific conflicts they encounter between the charter and state law, suggested charter changes and how proposed changes could be worded.

Commission member Ted Ritsick suggested the survey, saying it was a no-cost way to collect mass data that will help the seven-citizen panel narrow down and identify aspects of the charter warranting further review.

Ritsick noted the survey is only a “starting point” that may not reveal all issues the commission ends up examining.

In line with the practices of prior study commissions, this one plans to retain an outside consultant to provide additional expertise and guidance along with an attorney and clerk.

At the next meeting, Ritsick, who serves as commission secretary, said he will present proposed wording of public solicitations seeking qualifications and cost proposals from prospective attorneys, clerks and possibly consultants.

Targeting specific areas of the charter through a survey also will help obtain more accurate cost proposals from prospective consultants, Ritsick said. Commission members generally agreed they do not want to pay a consultant to assist with aspects of the charter that are properly functioning.

Another part of the plan involves committees set up by commission Chairman Tim McGinley:

• Executive branch — commission members McGinley, Stephen J. Urban and Cindy Malkemes.

• Judicial branch and district attorney — commission Vice Chairman Vito Malacari and commission member Matt Mitchell.

• Legislative branch (county council) and the controller — commission members Ritsick and Mark Shaffer.

McGinley said the committees could start initial interviews and data collection within the branches and schedule representatives to make presentations at upcoming public commission meetings.

Budget

County council must allocate funds for the commission to perform its work.

Malkemes said the prior commission that recommended the current voter-approved charter implemented in 2012 spent $83,702.

McGinley suggested the commission request $90,000 for 2024.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle told the commission she will work with Malkemes to set up a budget request for an upcoming council work session and subsequent council meeting.

Commission members plan to formally vote at their next meeting on all plans discussed Thursday.

The next commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 20, and members set up a schedule for Thursday evening meetings twice a month through the end of the year. It will meet at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, which already is equipped with technology to provide remote meeting attendance.

Malacari also sought discussion Thursday on how the commission would select a replacement member if one of the seven seats is vacated, which occurred on the prior study commission.

The commission agreed a proposed procedure would be included in by-laws that will be drafted by Shaffer and Mitchell for the full commission’s consideration.

McGinley had scheduled a review on the first “general powers” section of the charter Thursday, but a majority voted to table it until a solicitor is on board.

Authorized by county April 23 primary election voters, the commission will have nine months to report findings and recommendations and another nine months if it is opting to prepare and submit government changes. An extra two months is allowable if the commission is recommending electing council by district instead of at large.

Voters must ultimately approve any commission recommendation for it to take effect.

A county council majority approved the study commission ballot question last October, with several council members saying they are powerless to make significant changes due to the law’s requirement to form a study commission.

