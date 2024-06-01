Luzerne County officials pose with Fork Over Love volunteers during a meal distribution last week outside the West Side Career and Technology Center in Pringle.

Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott and council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton check out meals readied for distribution at last week’s Fork Over Love event at the West Side Career and Technology Center in Pringle.

Nik Hughes, manager of Jonathans Restaurant in Harveys Lake, shows a meal his establishment prepared for last week’s Fork Over Love food distribution event.

Standing outside the West Side Career and Technology Center in Pringle last week, Luzerne County Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton was surprised to see the number of vehicles lining up for a Fork Over Love meal event.

“I counted about 50 cars,” Thornton said.

Thornton and Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott were at the site because council had allocated $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding to the nonprofit.

Council’s ongoing tour aims to show the public the uses of $55 million in awards to more than 100 outside entities.

Fork Over Love has distributed tens of thousands of meals and reinvested hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local restaurant community since starting in 2021, with a mission of bridging the gap between restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and residents in need of a meal.

Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love’s founder and CEO, told Thornton and McDermott meal events like the one they were witnessing are held once a week.

Her group also partners with organizations to provide meals to those in need.

The county’s $500,000 award was a “blessing” that allowed Fork Over Love to reach more residents, Selingo said.

“It forced us to amp up our services and find new ways to move food,” she said, marveling at the 13 volunteers bustling around the school parking lot to ready four drive-through stations for those in line to pick up the meals along with donated Girl Scout cookies.

Selingo noted approximately 300 volunteers are on the Fork Over Love roster to assist with events.

Approximately 400 meals prepared by four restaurants were handed out at last week’s event. It’s first-come, first-served, which is why some vehicles start arriving early.

Selingo said more than 83 restaurants have benefited from the program, and there are currently 44 active restaurant partners.

The four participating last week, according to Selingo: Jonathans Restaurant in Harveys Lake, Pazzo in Jenkins Township, Grico’s in Exeter and Town Tavern in Duryea.

Jonathans Restaurant manager Nik Hughes told Selingo the business is committed to supporting Fork Over Love programs for the long haul.

“It helped us a lot when we needed it,” Hughes said, referring to the pandemic.

Hughes brought teriyaki chicken with rice and vegetables to last week’s event.

The other eateries prepared chicken parmesan, grilled chicken and roasted barbeque chicken with various sides.

Before the 5 p.m. start of the last week’s event, Thornton, McDermott and county Grants Writer Michele Sparich joined a volunteer in visiting vehicles in line to welcome them and hand out Hershey’s kisses and a schedule of upcoming events. The volunteer also carries dog bones for pets in vehicles and a collection container in case anyone wants to donate money, with no pressure to do so.

Selingo said some put thank you notes in the container.

The sheet handed to those in line summed up the purpose:

“Help your restaurants feed your neighbors. We’re on a mission to help our community thrive by purchasing dinners from small, local restaurants and distributing those meals to anyone who is struggling to put food on the table, for any reason, no questions asked.”

The following drive-through/walk-up events are scheduled in June, with all starting at 5 p.m.:

• June 5, Dallas High School, 2030 Conyngham Ave., Dallas.

• June 12, Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Pittston.

• June 19, Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect Ave., Nanticoke.

• June 24, Hanover Area High School, 1600 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township.

To learn more visit forkoverlove.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.