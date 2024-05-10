Matthew Jones has unexpectedly resigned from his position as executive director of Luzerne County’s Planning/Zoning Office.

In a Thursday night email, Jones said his resignation takes effect immediately, and he did not offer further details.

“It was an honor and a privilege to serve the great people of this great county,” Jones wrote. “I wish everyone the very best.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed council Friday morning.

“I wish Matt success in his future endeavors and thank him for his service to Luzerne County,” Crocamo wrote.

Crocamo often has praised his work.

Jones was among the non-union employees approved for a 2.5% merit pay increase this year, bumping up his annual compensation to $68,250.

He was hired to the position in July 2020, with officials saying Jones exceeded qualifications.

At the time of his hiring here, Jones had more than 11 years of professional experience in the field working as a land use planner, senior grants project manager, senior planner and transportation planning manager in other communities, most recently for Lackawanna County government.

Certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners, Jones has a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy and planning, officials said.

The executive director must act as zoning officer for municipalities that have signed up for county coverage, ensuring codes and ordinances are enforced. This manager also oversees field inspections and development reviews to verify proposed projects comply with approved plans and serves as a liaison with the county Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board.

Under his direction, the county office has significantly stepped up enforcement actions to ensure property owners comply with zoning requirements.

